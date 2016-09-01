Preview: White Sox at Twins

The Minnesota Twins will be trying to avoid matching the worst losing streak in team history when they host the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Minnesota's dismal skid reached 13 straight games -- the worst in the majors this season -- when it dropped an 8-4 decision to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

The 1982 Twins suffered through a 14-game losing streak and the current club finds itself owning the worst record in the majors. The poor campaign certainly isn't the fault of second baseman Brian Dozier, who hit 13 homers in August - including one on Wednesday - and raised his career-best homer count to 32, tied for sixth in the American League. Chicago designated hitter Justin Morneau was 1-for-12 with five strikeouts as the White Sox were swept in a three-game series by Detroit but the 2006 AL MVP with the Twins has four career homers in 32 at-bats against scheduled Thursday starter Ervin Santana. Morneau, who is returning to Target Field for the second time as an opposing player, hit 221 homers in 10 1/2 seasons with the Twins but has totaled just 25 in three-plus seasons with three different teams since being dealt by Minnesota late in the 2013 campaign.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (11-9, 2.77 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (6-10, 3.54)

Quintana is 4-1 with a 1.81 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in eight starts since the All-Star break. He has allowed one earned run or fewer five times during the stretch, including Saturday's win over Seattle when he gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits in 7 2/3 innings. Quintana is 6-5 with a 3.76 ERA in 17 career starts against Minnesota and has gone 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA in four 2016 outings versus the Twins.

Santana struggled against Toronto in his last start when he gave up six runs, five hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings during a no-decision. He pitched well over his previous six outings as he went 3-2 with a 1.49 ERA and issued just six walks. Santana is 7-8 with a 3.84 ERA in 21 career appearances (20 starts) against the White Sox, including a 1-2 record and 3.86 ERA in three starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera (stomach discomfort) is expected back in the lineup after being a late scratch on Wednesday.

2. Minnesota OF/INF Danny Santana (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season stemming from the injury he suffered Sunday after colliding in the outfield with teammate Robbie Grossman.

3. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu homered on Wednesday for his fifth blast in the last 11 games.

