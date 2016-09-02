Preview: White Sox at Twins

The Minnesota Twins avoided becoming a dubious part of franchise lore and now look to defeat the Chicago White Sox for the second straight night when they visit the Windy City on Friday. Minnesota posted an 8-5 victory in Thursday's series opener to halt a 13-game losing streak, one shy of the team mark set by the 1982 club.

Byron Buxton was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Rochester for his third stint with the team this season, and he smacked a three-run homer to highlight a five-run second inning. "We're going to be looking for positive signs here," Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters. "He's still very young in terms of age and experience. He's got a lot of work to do. But we all know that there's talent there that we're hoping to see that he can harness a little bit more consistently." Todd Frazier belted his 34th homer of the season for the White Sox, but manager Robin Ventura was frustrated over his team stranding 13 baserunners. "We left a lot of runs out there," Ventura said. "When you look up there and see you've left 10 guys and they didn't leave any at one point; that really kind of tells the tale."

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (5-8, 3.91 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (5-8, 5.17)

Rodon has put together a stellar five-start stretch during which he has gone 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA. He has allowed five or fewer hits in four of the starts and has served up just one homer after allowing six over his previous three turns. Rodon lost to Minnesota on July 31, when he gave up five runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings, and is 1-2 with a 3.67 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) versus the Twins.

Gibson settled for a no-decision in his last turn as he gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against Toronto. He hasn't fared well at home this season as he owns a 1-6 record and 5.01 ERA in 10 turns. Gibson has been strong against the White Sox, going 5-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in eight career starts, and is 1-1 with a 0.71 ERA in two outings this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu hit a two-run shot in the opener for his sixth homer in the last 12 games.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier, who is 4-for-12 with two homers against Rodon, belted 13 shots in August but struck out three times while going 1-for-4 in the opener.

3. Chicago SS Tim Anderson (calf) departed Thursday's game after being hit by a line drive off the bat of teammate Melky Cabrera.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Twins 4