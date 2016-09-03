Preview: White Sox at Twins

Todd Frazier has struggled with his batting average all season, but his power display has been one of the few bright spots for the Chicago White Sox. Frazier has matched his career high of 35 home runs - breaking the franchise mark for a third baseman of 34 set by current manager Robin Ventura in 1996 - and looks to record a new personal best when Chicago hosts the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in the third contest of their four-game set.

Frazier went deep in each of the first two games of the series and ranks third in the American League in homers. Though he is batting just .215, he has driven in 86 runs - just three shy of last season's career-best total registered while with Cincinnati. Chicago matched its season high of 16 hits in Friday's 11-4 rout as Adam Eaton went 4-for-5 with four runs scored while Jose Abreu and Melky Cabrera each collected three hits and three RBIs. The outburst snapped the White Sox's four-game losing streak and continued the struggles of the Twins, who have dropped 14 of their last 15 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH James Shields (5-16, 5.86 ERA) vs. Twins LH Hector Santiago (10-8, 4.93)

Shields arguably has been the worst starting pitcher in the majors this season and has gone 0-4 with an 11.42 ERA over his last six starts. He was considered a disappointment with San Diego - going 2-7 with a 4.28 ERA - but his performance has been much worse since he joined Chicago as he is 3-9 with a 7.16 ERA and 23 homers allowed in just 81 2/3 innings. Shields is 8-6 with a 3.91 ERA in 19 career starts against Minnesota and has struggled versus Brian Dozier (9-for-24, two homers) and Joe Mauer (15-for-46, one homer).

Santiago is 0-4 with an atrocious 8.17 ERA in five starts since Minnesota acquired him in the deal that sent Ricky Nolasco to the Los Angeles Angels. He showed signs of breaking out of his funk in his last turn as he blanked Cleveland on three hits over 6 1/3 innings but did not factor in the decision. Santiago scattered five hits over seven scoreless frames to defeat Chicago on July 15, when he still was with the Angels and is 2-1 with a 1.40 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox, who are one of his former clubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dozier belted a three-run homer on Friday, his major league-leading 19th since the All-Star break and 33rd of the campaign.

2. Chicago SS Tim Anderson (calf) sat out one night after being struck by a line drive off the bat of Cabrera.

3. Minnesota DH Miguel Sano is 1-for-19 with eight strikeouts over his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 12, White Sox 8