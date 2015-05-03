Twins 13, White Sox 3

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chicago White Sox left-hander John Danks navigated the Minnesota Twins lineup rather easily the first time through order on Sunday.

The second time was a different story.

Powered by a grand slam by third baseman Trevor Plouffe, the Twins scored seven runs in the third inning and pounded out 19 hits in all for a 13-3 win at Target Field on Sunday.

The win gave the Twins a four-game sweep of the White Sox (8-14), who have now lost five consecutive games.

Minnesota (13-12), which climbed over .500 after a 1-6 start to the season, has won seven of its past nine games overall and is now 3 1/2 games clear of Chicago in the American League Central Division standings.

After back-to-back singles to start the third inning, designated hitter Joe Mauer reached on an error by Danks to load the bases with nobody out. Plouffe followed with a 408-foot blast over the left-field fence for his first career grand slam.

Minnesota tacked on three more runs in the inning on a two-run single by shortstop Danny Santana and an RBI single by second baseman Brian Dozier.

It was the second seven-run inning of the series for the Twins, who also did it against Chris Sale on Thursday in a 12-2 win.

The White Sox had a bases-loaded opportunity of their own in the next half inning, scoring twice when consecutive batters were hit by pitches. Twins right-hander Mike Pelfrey hit three Chicago batters in all in the fourth inning and was lifted after lasting only 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a pair of walks.

Right-hander Ryan Pressly entered for Pelfrey and worked out of the jam allowing no more runs to score. Pressly pitched 2 2/3 perfect innings in all, striking out three and earning the victory (1-0).

Minnesota added four runs in the fourth inning on RBI singles by Plouffe, left fielder Oswaldo Arcia and catcher Chris Herrmann. Jordan Schafer scored on a throwing error by White Sox catcher Geovany Soto.

Twins first baseman Kennys Vargas added a solo homer, and right fielder Torii Hunter an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Dozier finished with a career-high four hits, including a triple, and reached base five times. He also scored a run and knocked in another.

Plouffe had three hits and a career-high five RBIs.

NOTES: White Sox OF Adam Eaton was sent back to Chicago with an illness. Eaton has missed the past three games with the ailment. ... The White Sox signed OF Tyler Colvin and assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte. ... OF Jared Mitchell was released. ... Twins C Kurt Suzuki was given the day off. C Chris Herrmann was in the lineup in his place. ... The White Sox are off Monday before opening a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. ... The Twins open a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Target Field.