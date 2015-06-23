Twins 13, White Sox 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins busted out of their offensive slump in a big way Monday night, posting a pair of five-run innings in an 13-2 win over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field.

Minnesota hit a season-high four homers and roughed up White Sox starter John Danks for nine runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings, scoring double digit runs for the first time since May 6. The 13 runs tied the Twins’ season best.

The Twins entered the night averaging just 2.75 runs per game in June, going 7-13 in that span and failing to score more than two runs in 10 of those games.

However, they wasted no time in getting on the board Monday, scoring once in the first before adding five runs in the fourth, five in the sixth and two more in the eighth.

Minnesota designated hitter Kennys Vargas had a career-high four hits, including a massive three-run homer in the sixth inning to help break the game open. His four RBIs were also a season high.

Shortstop Eduardo Nunez hit his second homer of the season and first baseman Joe Mauer hit his fourth. Center fielder Byron Buxton had three hits, his first multi-hit game as a big-leaguer. Second baseman Brian Dozier added two hits, including a two-run homer.

Twins left-hander Tommy Milone (4-1) tossed six innings of two-run ball. He allowed 10 hits, walked two and struck out two.

Danks (3-8) fell to 7-15 with a 5.76 ERA in 29 career games against the Twins. He gave up nine hits, including three homers, walked one and struck out two.

Buxton led off the first with a double into the right-center-field gap. He scored when Dozier followed with a single to left, giving Minnesota an early 1-0 lead.

The White Sox took a 2-1 lead in the third thanks to three hits and a walk, all with two outs. A single by right fielder Avisail Garcia, a double by first baseman Jose Abreu and a walk to left fielder Melky Cabrera loaded the bases for designated hitter Adam LaRoche, who ripped a two-run single to center.

Shortstop Alexei Ramirez followed with another single to center, but Buxton threw out Cabrera trying to score from second for the final out of the inning.

Minnesota posted a crooked number of its own in the fourth inning, taking advantage of two Chicago errors to take a 6-2 lead.

A solo homer by Mauer tied the score at 2 before a walk, an error on a fielder’s choice and another error on a fly ball to left put runners on second and third with one out.

Catcher Kurt Suzuki drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Vargas singled to left-center, increasing the margin to 4-2. Nunez, the Twins’ No. 9 hitter, followed with a two-run blast into the upper deck in left.

Four of the five runs off Danks in the inning were unearned.

NOTES: White Sox LHP Dan Jennings began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, allowing one run in two innings. Jennings, 1-2 with a 7.83 ERA in 22 appearances this season, landed on the 15-day disabled list June 5 due to neck inflammation. ... Twins RF Torii Hunter batted cleanup against White Sox LHP John Danks. Hunter entered the game with a .327 career average against Danks with four homers and 11 RBIs in 52 at-bats. ... Twins CF Byron Buxton was in the leadoff spot. It was the first time in Buxton’s big-league career that he hit outside of the No. 9 hole. ... The White Sox and Twins will play the second of the three-game series Tuesday night at Target Field. Chicago RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-4, 4.67 ERA) will oppose Minnesota RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-2, 3.05 ERA).