Twins 3, White Sox 0

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tommy Milone pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Sano continued his torrid pace at the plate as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Wednesday night at Target Field.

Milone’s seven shutout innings were his best since he threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the White Sox in his first start of the season on April 10.

This time around, Milone (7-3) walked none and allowed just three harmless singles while striking out seven

Sano’s home run in the second inning provided Milone with all the support he needed -- and all the help he received -- until the bottom of the seventh when the Twins scratched out two more runs to provide the bullpen with some insurance.

Right-hander Trevor May pitched a spotless eighth and Kevin Jepsen a perfect ninth. For Jepsen, pitching in place of injured closer Glen Perkins, the save was his fifth with the Twins and 10th this season overall.

Leading by one in the seventh, Minnesota loaded the bases with nobody out. Second baseman Brian Dozier and first baseman Joe Mauer each struck out, but third baseman Trevor Plouffe came through, doubling into the left-field corner, scoring two. Byron Buxton, trying to score from first, was thrown out at the plate.

White Sox starter Carlos Rodon did everything he could to keep his team in the game but got no support. The left-hander took the loss, allowing two runs, five hits and three walks while striking out four in six-plus innings.

Chicago’s lone offensive threat came in the third when Carlos Sanchez led off the inning by reaching on an error. Shortstop Tyler Saladino followed three batters later with a single to right field.

It was the only time all night the White Sox had two runners on in the same inning.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera flied out to right fielder Torii Hunter to end the third-inning chance.

A fifth-inning single by Sanchez and a sixth-inning single by first baseman Jose Abreu were the only two men to reach base after that.

Plouffe had two hits for Minnesota, including a fourth-inning single that snapped an 0-for-19 skid at the plate. Catcher Kurt Suzuki also had two hits.

After a quick first inning and a half, Sano led off the second with a long home run over the center-field fence. His 15th homer of the season came on a 1-0 fastball from Rodon and hit halfway up the batter’s eye in center, 439 feet from home plate, giving the Twins a 1-0 lead.

NOTES: White Sox CF Adam Eaton was given Wednesday night off. He had four hits and an RBI on Tuesday. ... Twins 3B Miguel Sano was named American League Rookie of the Month. He led all AL rookies in runs (18), home runs (nine), RBIs (26) and walks (16) in August. He is the first Twins player to win the award since Ben Revere in June 2011. ... The White Sox and Twins wrap up a three-game series at Target Field on Thursday afternoon. Chicago RHP Jeff Samardzija (8-11, 4.85 ERA) faces Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson (9-9, 3.82).