White Sox 6, Twins 4

MINNEAPOLIS -- J.B. Shuck’s pinch-hit, two-run triple in the top of the seventh inning was the difference as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Thursday.

With two on and the Sox trailing by a run, Shuck pinch-hit for third baseman Tyler Saladino and ripped a 1-1 offering from Twins reliever Casey Fien into the left-center-field gap, scoring shortstop Alexei Ramirez and catcher Geovany Soto.

The next man up, center fielder Adam Eaton, drove in Shuck with a sacrifice fly to deep left, giving the White Sox a two-run lead.

White Sox pitcher Jeff Samardzija (9-11) earned the win, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander struggled early. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning by getting right fielder Eddie Rosario to fly out to left field.

He wasn’t so lucky the second time around.

With the bases full and two outs again in the third, Rosario hammered a 1-0 fastball into the second deck in right field for his first career grand slam, giving the Twins a 4-1 lead.

Samardzija settled down after that, however, retiring 11 of the final 14 men he faced and giving up just two singles over the remainder of his outing. He improved to 3-0 in five games against the Twins this season.

Right-hander Nate Jones pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief before handing off to closer David Robertson, who worked a scoreless ninth for his 28th save.

Fien (4-6) was charged with the loss. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in 1/3 inning. The White Sox hammered Fien for five runs on three hits in one inning over two appearances during the series.

Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson had been in line for a victory, having allowed three runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out four.

Chicago scored once in the first off Gibson, getting a single from Eaton and a double from first baseman Jose Abreu. Right fielder Avisail Garcia’s sacrifice fly was his first of two RBIs on the day.

Rosario’s blast gave Minnesota a brief lead in the third, but the White Sox began chipping away at that edge right away in the fourth, when designated hitter Adam LaRoche singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch then scored on a single by Ramirez.

Another sacrifice fly by Garcia in the sixth drove in Abreu to make cut the deficit to 4-3.

Abreu finished with three hits and a walk. Garcia was 0-for-2 but drove in two, walked once and stole a base.

Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar had a pair of hits and scored a run in his 12th consecutive game, tying the third-longest streak in franchise history.

NOTES: White Sox RHP Erik Johnson will start against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Johnson, who was recalled as part of September roster expansions Tuesday, was the International League’s Pitcher of the Year with a record of 11-8 and a 2.37 ERA in 22 starts with Triple-A Charlotte. ... Twins DH Miguel Sano was not in the lineup as he rests a sore right hamstring. Sano is hitting .296 with 15 homers and 42 RBIs in 51 games. ... Twins LHP Glen Perkins will not accompany the team on its upcoming trip to Houston because of back spasms. ... Twins RHP Phil Hughes threw a bullpen session on Thursday without any issues. Hughes, who has been on the 15-day disabled list with a sore back, will throw again on Sunday before playing in a simulated game next week. ... The White Sox head to Kansas City to open a three-game series with the Royals on Friday at Kaufman Stadium. ... The Twins open a nine-game road trip with a three-game series against the Houston Astros beginning Friday at Minute Maid Park.