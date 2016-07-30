Mauer's walk-off walk in 12th gives Twins victory

MINNEAPOLIS -- Joe Mauer's pinch-hit, walk-off walk in the 12th inning lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Target Field.

Eddie Rosario started the inning by getting hit by a pitch before a sacrifice bunt moved him to second. Byron Buxton and Brian Dozier walked to load the bases for Mauer, who earned a free pass pinch hitting for Robbie Grossman.

Twins reliever Trevor May (2-2) pitched one shutout inning to earn the win after a fantastic outing from starter Ricky Nolasco.

Dan Jennings (4-3) was charged the loss for the White Sox after he hit Rosario. He also got walked Buxton before giving way to Tommy Kahnle, who surrendered the final two walks, throwing one strike among nine pitches.

Dozier led the Twins with two hits and reached base three times.

Adam Eaton homered for Chicago and Melky Cabrera had two hits, including a double.

Nolasco worked through eight innings, scattering three hits and a walk while striking out six. It was his longest outing of the season and longest since September 2014.

Jose Quintana gave up seven hits and a walk and struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings, earning his 57th no decision since the start of the 2012 season, most in the majors during that span.

The left-hander has allowed just two runs in 19 1/3 innings since the All-Star break.

The only damage done against Quintana came in the sixth inning with the Sox clinging to a one-run lead. Brian Dozier reached on an infield single and advanced to third on Miguel Sano's double to left-center field. Kennys Vargas blooped a one-out single to right, scoring Dozier, but Eaton easily gunned down Sano at the plate, who ran through a clear stop sign from third base coach Gene Glynn.

Another single and a wild pitch advanced two runners into scoring position, but Eduardo Escobar struck out to end the threat.

Eaton's homer on the second pitch of the game gave the White Sox the lead early, traveling an estimated 451 feet into the second deck in right field. It was Eaton's sixth career leadoff homer and second this season.

For the Twins, it was the second straight night, fifth time in nine games and 12th time this season they have allowed a leadoff home run. Kyle Gibson surrendered a homer to Baltimore's Adam Jones on the first pitch Thursday.

NOTES: White Sox 3B Todd Frazier was a late scratch from the lineup because of flu-like symptoms. He was replaced at third by Tyler Saladino. ... 3B Trevor Plouffe did not suffer a setback during batting practice Thursday and will head out on a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Rochester. Plouffe has been on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured rib. ... Chicago and Minnesota play the second contest of a three-game series Saturday night at Target Field. The White Sox send RHP Miguel Gonzalez (2-5, 4.28 ERA) to the mound against Twins LHP Tommy Milone (3-3, 4.97 ERA).