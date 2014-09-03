White Sox homer twice in 10th to top Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- A late power display carried the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Designated hitter Dayan Viciedo and catcher Tyler Flowers homered in the 10th inning, lifting Chicago to a 6-3 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Flowers, who also went deep in the second inning, recorded the first multi-homer game of his career. He has 12 homers this season.

Viciedo hammered a full-count fastball from Twins right-hander Lester Oliveros 402 feet to the opposite field and over the wall in right-center field to lead off the 10th inning, breaking a 3-3 tie. It was his 18th home run of the season.

“You see the kind of power he has, even going the other way,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s nice to see him swinging it. When he hits it, he gets on it and can hit it a long way.”

Later in the inning, Flowers added a two-run homer, giving Chicago closer Jake Petricka plenty of insurance. Petricka, a native of nearby Faribault, Minn., worked a perfect bottom of the inning for his 11th save.

“I’ll take it,” Flowers said. “We did a pretty good job of taking advantage of situations.”

For Flowers, that meant taking advantage of the man in front of him drawing a two-out walk. After left fielder Michael Taylor drew the base on balls, Flowers blasted a 3-1 fastball over the wall in left-center for his 11th of the season.

For Oliveros, the outing was a rough re-introduction into the Twins lineup. Called up Tuesday from Triple-A Rochester and making his first major league appearance in more than two years following Tommy John surgery in August 2012, he worked only one-third of an inning, allowing three earned runs. He took the loss, dropping to 0-1.

“He’s got a great fastball, but there are different levels up here,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “You can get away with that down there, but you better be able to spin the ball. He didn’t spin the ball here very good tonight.”

White Sox right-hander Daniel Webb allowed a walk and committed an error in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the potential winning run to reach third base before getting Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki to fly out to right to end the inning. He got the win, improving to 6-4 this season.

Minnesota jumped out to an early lead, getting a two-run homer from designated hitter Kennys Vargas in the bottom of the first, his fifth of the season, for a 2-0 lead.

Five straight White Sox reached in the top of the second, leading to three runs in giving Chicago the lead. Flowers followed a two-out walk with a home run into the bullpen in left-center to tie the score before a single and an RBI double by second baseman Carlos Sanchez made it 3-2.

Back-to-back one-out singles in the bottom of the second set up Twins’ center fielder Danny Santana, who doubled down the left field line, driving in one and knotting the score at 3.

That was the last damage allowed by White Sox right-hander Hector Noesi, who worked seven innings and allowed three runs on nine hits while striking out five. It was Noesi’s second consecutive quality start and third-straight outing lasting seven innings.

“I‘m trying to just go out there and throw my game,” Noesi said. “I like that they let me go for the seventh with eighty-something pitches.”

Twins starter Tommy Milone retired the first five batters he faced with ease before losing Taylor, bringing Flowers to the plate in the game-changing at-bat.

“That’s a huge, huge walk,” Milone said. “It seemed like I was cruising there for a little bit, then I fell out of rhythm and it ended up being big for them. They capitalized on it.”

Milone lasted only 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while throwing 86 pitches.

NOTES: The Twins recalled eight players from Triple-A Rochester -- LHP Logan Darnell, RHP Lester Oliveros, RHP Michael Tonkin, RHP A.J. Achter, C Josmil Pinto, C Chris Herrmann, OF Aaron Hicks and INF Doug Bernier. ... Minnesota announced 2014 first-round pick SS Nick Gordon, the fifth overall selection in the draft, will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured left index finger. Gordon was playing with the Twins’ rookie-level affiliate in Elizabethton, Tenn. ... The White Sox recalled RHP Chris Bassitt, RHP Scott Carroll, LHP Eric Surkamp, OF Jordan Danks, C Josh Phegley and INF Marcus Simien from Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago also purchased the contract of OF Michael Taylor from Charlotte.