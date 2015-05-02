Hunter powers Twins again

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins right fielder Torii Hunter is probably hoping the Chicago White Sox never leave town.

Hunter had three hits, including a two-run home run, as the Minnesota Twins won, 5-3, over the White Sox at Target Field on Saturday.

Hunter, the designated hitter, also scored two runs as the Twins rallied from an early two-run deficit for their third consecutive victory and climbed to .500 for the first time this season.

Minnesota (12-12) will go for the four-game sweep of Chicago on Sunday. The Twins are 11-6 since a 1-6 start to its season, including a 8-4 record at home.

”We’re definitely playing a lot better,“ Hunter said. ”We’ve been facing some of the best pitching in the game and having some good at-bats.

“This last month might be the first time in my career I’ve seen one team face so many No. 1- and 2-starters.”

It’s been a slow start this season for Hunter, who was hitting .203 at the beginning of the series. But after three games against the White Sox, and six hits in 11 at-bats, Hunter’s average is up to .250.

“I think I was trying to do too much on Monday and Tuesday with the Tigers in town, my old team,” Hunter said. “Once they got out of here, I was able to calm myself down and get back to who I am; that’s fighting and having good at-bats.”

Hunter’s two-run blast over the left field wall in the third inning was his second of the season and tied the game, 3-3.

Minnesota took the lead with two runs in the fifth inning on a single by Plouffe and a sacrifice fly by catcher Kurt Suzuki, which scored Hunter.

Twins right-hander Ricky Nolasco (1-1), activated from the 15-day disabled list after the game on Friday, earned the victory, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk in five innings.

It was Nolasco’s second start of the season and first since allowing six runs in three innings in a loss to Detroit on April 8.

“I was a lot more anxious than I thought I was going to be,” Nolasco said. “It was a good start; something to build off of. I felt good and that was the main thing.”

The White Sox took a 2-0 lead against Nolasco in the top of the second when shortstop Alexei Ramirez scored on a groundout by second baseman Micah Johnson and third baseman Conor Gillaspie scored on a two-out single by center fielder J.B. Shuck, who was thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit to a double.

Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe countered with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning before Chicago right fielder Avisail Garcia knocked in left fielder Melky Cabrera with a single up the middle in the third, giving the Sox a brief 3-1 lead.

“It was kind of a grind today,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We’ve creeped our way back to .500 after a rough start, but hopefully we can build on it from there.”

Chicago has lost four consecutive games and is 2 1/2 games behind the Twins for third place in the American League Central.

“I‘m confident we have a great team,” Garcia said. “But you still have to hit the ball in the right spot. The Twins are playing well and everything they hit is (falling in).”

Five Twins relievers combined to pitch four shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk, including closer Glen Perkins, who worked a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

White Sox right-hander Hector Noesi (0-3) took the loss, giving up five runs on five hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

“He threw well,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “You have to be able to keep them in the yard and give them a chance. They had some big homers there and got him in trouble.”0

NOTES: White Sox OF Adam Eaton did not play Saturday because of illness. He has missed the last two games. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow discomfort) was activated off the 15-day disabled list and made his first start since April 8. ... Twins LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) was activated off the 15-day disabled list. ... The Twins optioned LHP Tommy Milone and LHP Caleb Thielbar to Triple-A Rochester. ... The White Sox and Twins will play the final game of a four-game series at Target Field on Sunday. Chicago LHP John Danks (1-2, 5.64 ERA) will oppose Minnesota RHP Mike Pelfrey (2-0, 2.25 ERA).