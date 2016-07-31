EditorsNote: ADDING Picture

Navarro lifts White Sox past Twins in 10

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dioner Navarro's day off Sunday will be well deserved.

The White Sox catcher delivered the eventual game-winning hit in the top of the 10th inning Saturday as Chicago topped Minnesota 6-5 at Target Field.

Navarro also caught all 10 innings of Saturday's game, one night after catching 11 innings in Chicago's 2-1 extra-innings loss to Minnesota.

Needless to say, the day off comes at a pretty good time for the veteran backstop.

"Dio's had a long run of games in a row. It's just nice to see him get after it," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "He knew that he wasn't going to be in there tomorrow. I don't know if that's motivation or not. He earned it."

Navarro's 10th-inning double to left field scored Avisail Garcia, who led off the extra inning with a double of his own against Twins reliever Fernando Abad. It was the third straight hit for Navarro, who singled in both the sixth and eighth innings.

"I'm just going to keep swinging," Navarro said.

Chicago's Melky Cabrera tied the game in the ninth with an RBI single, one inning after Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar gave Minnesota a 5-4 lead with a three-run homer.

Minnesota threatened to win in walk-off fashion for the second straight night, but second baseman Brian Dozier popped out with the bases loaded to end the ninth in a 5-5 tie.

"It was a tough one when you have a chance to win there with three outs to go," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

Chicago designated hitter Justin Morneau drove in two runs against his former team, one with a solo home run. Morneau, the 2006 American League MVP with the Twins, doubled in Chicago's first run in the top of the fourth inning.

Two innings later, Morneau hit his second homer of the season when his blast off starter Tommy Milone cleared the wall in right field. Morneau hit 20 home runs at Target Field during his Twins tenure, but Saturday's was the first as a visitor.

"I was just trying not to walk him I guess," Milone said. "But it was just a bad pitch, leaving something over the plate.

With Saturday's home run, Morneau has homered against all 30 teams in the majors.

Chicago's offense gave starter Miguel Gonzalez four runs of support, and the right-hander exited the game with the lead. But the White Sox bullpen couldn't hold on, as Gonzalez saw his third win of the season slip away after allowing only one earned run in seven innings.

"Gonzo's been as consistent as anybody of getting us to a point where we can win a game," Ventura said. "It's tough when you can't hold on for it.

Michael Ynoa earned his first big league victory after holding the Twins without a run in the ninth inning. David Robertson pitched a scoreless 10th inning for Chicago to notch his 25th save of the season.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton put his speed to good use in the bottom of the third inning. Buxton reached first base on an error by first baseman Jose Abreu, and then stole second base. Navarro's throw to second went into center field, and Buxton continued on and rounded third base. The speedy Buxton eventually scored on the play for the game's first run after Navarro dropped the ball at home plate.

Morneau helped the White Sox respond in the top of the fourth when he lined a two-out double off the wall in right field to drive in Garcia from second base to tie it at 1-1.

Cabrera, who was robbed of extra bases by an impressive Buxton catch in the fourth, got redemption one inning later.

Cabrera lined a two-out, two-strike double into the gap in left-center to score Tim Anderson and Tyler Saladino to put Chicago up 3-1. It was the third straight two-out hit allowed by Twins starter Tommy Milone, and it proved costly.

NOTES: DH Jorge Polanco was in the Minnesota lineup Saturday for the first time since May 20. Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday after the Twins traded INF Eduardo Nunez to the San Francisco Giants. Polanco was 6-for-26 in 13 games with Minnesota earlier this season. ... 3B Miguel Sano was not in Minnesota's lineup Saturday. Manager Paul Molitor said Sano has been trying to do too much lately and needed a day off. Danny Santana got the start at third base, the first time in his big league career he's played third base. ... LHP Chris Sale, who was suspended five games for a clubhouse incident in which he cut up Chicago's throwback jerseys before a game, addressed his teammates and manager Robin Ventura before Saturday's game. Ventura wouldn't say what Sale discussed in the meeting. ... The Twins and White Sox conclude their three-game series Sunday at Target Field. LHP Carlos Rodon (2-7, 4.50 ERA) will start for Chicago. Minnesota will send RHP Ervin Santana (3-9, 3.78 ERA) to the mound.