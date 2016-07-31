Santana helps Twins overcome errors to beat White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- For as good as he was pitching, Minnesota Twins starter Ervin Santana had to block out what was happening in the field behind him.

Minnesota's defense committed four errors Sunday against Chicago, shortening Santana's day as his pitch count rose. But Santana was able to block out the sloppy defense, and the Twins' offense overcame its defensive lapses in a 6-4 win Sunday over the White Sox.

"I just tried to not think about it," Santana said. "It's difficult, but I just try to make a good pitch and get a ground ball."

Santana gave up three runs -- just one earned -- in his six innings of work. It was yet another strong performance it what has been a solid stretch of games for Santana leading up to Monday's trade deadline. He posted a 1.90 ERA in six starts in the month of July.

Santana's name has been mentioned in trade rumors, but the veteran hasn't been dealt anywhere as of Sunday.

"I'm still here today," Santana said. "You never know tomorrow."

Brian Dozier homered twice and scored three runs, while Kennys Vargas added a two-run home run in the win.

Dozier's home runs came after Chicago had cut Minnesota's lead to 4-3 in the fourth inning. The first homer hit the facing of the third deck in left field, an estimated 421-foot shot, to put the Twins up by two.

Two innings later, Dozier added another insurance run by just clearing the fence in left field for a 6-3 lead. It marked the fourth career multi-homer game for Dozier. Three of those have been against the White Sox.

"I saw the ball well today," Dozier said. "It was a good day."

Santana (4-9) picked up the win after six strong innings. Santana struck out five and walked a pair.

Carlos Rodon (2-8) was hit hard early in his first start back from the disabled list with a sore wrist. The Chicago righty surrendered three runs in the first inning and another in the third. He eventually settled in but surrendered a home run to Dozier in the fifth. Rodon exited in the seventh.

"They jumped on him pretty good there early," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Rodon. "Probably knocked a little rust off, and get back into it. He battled back, velocity-wise he started getting a little stronger as the game went along."

Chicago did its best to capitalize on sloppy play by Minnesota's defense. The Twins committed four errors, which led to three unearned White Sox runs. It wasn't quite enough for Chicago, though, which fell to 23-30 on the road.

Minnesota jumped on Rodon in the first inning. Vargas delivered the big shot with a two-run homer to put Minnesota up 3-0 in the first.

"Everything felt good, they just put good swings on the ball and made it happen," Rodon said.

Minnesota tacked on a run in the fourth, but not after Chicago got on the board. Melky Cabrera's single to center scored Adam Eaton for the first White Sox run.

The Twins' defense didn't do much to help Santana in the fourth inning. Minnesota committed two errors in the inning, both of which led to unearned runs. Miguel Sano couldn't make a clean throw on a routine grounder to third base, which would have ended the inning.

One batter later, Omar Narvaez singled to center, scoring Todd Frazier. On the Narvaez single, center fielder Eddie Rosario's throw to third base sailed high, allowing Tyler Saladino to come home to cut Minnesota's lead to 4-3.

Rosario was filling in defensively for Byron Buxton, who exited the game after the second inning with right knee soreness. Buxton appeared to injure his knee while stealing second base standing up. He was eventually pulled from the game after the inning and is considered day-to-day. He'll have an MRI on Monday.

Dozier added a run to the Twins' lead with a solo homer off the facing of the third deck in left field. Dozier's 18th home run of the year made it a 5-3 game after five innings.

NOTES: Before Sunday's game, the White Sox traded LHP Zach Duke to St. Louis in exchange for OF Charlie Tilson. Duke pitched in 53 games for Chicago as a reliever this year, posting a 2.63 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings. Tilson batted .282 with 34 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 100 games for Triple-A Memphis. ... RHP Jose Berrios will be recalled by the Twins before Monday's game in Cleveland, manager Paul Molitor said. Molitor added that Berrios will start Monday against the Indians, his fifth career big league start. Berrios was 1-1 with a 10.20 ERA in four starts during his first stint with the Twins. ... The White Sox continue their road trip Tuesday with a three-game series in Detroit. RHP James Shields (5-12, 4.68 ERA) will start the series opener for Chicago. ... Minnesota starts a seven-game road trip with a four-game series in Cleveland, beginning Monday. Jose Berrios (1-1, 10.20 ERA) takes the mound after getting recalled from Triple-A Rochester.