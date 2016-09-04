Twins power past White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- Given a small window to take advantage on Saturday night, the Minnesota Twins blew it wide open against the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins took advantage of a two-out error in the third, tacking on six unearned runs as part of an eight-run inning in an 11-3 thrashing of the White Sox at Target Field.

Miguel Sano homered early in the inning to give Minnesota a 5-2 lead. After an Eddie Rosario walk, he was thrown out easily at the plate trying to score on a single to right field for the second out. Byron Buxton doubled and brought Brian Dozier to the plate with runners on second and third but he grounded sharply to Todd Frazier for what should have been the final out of the inning.

But the normally sure-handed third baseman one-hopped a throw that Jose Abreu couldn't handle at first allowing a run to score and the inning to continue.

Six more Twins came to the plater after the gaffe, tacking on a two-run double and a three-run homer by Trevor Plouffe to turn what was a competitive game into a laugher.

Dozier, Buxton, Sano and Plouffe all homered for the Twins, who will try for the four-game series win on Sunday after beginning the homestand on Thursday riding a 13-game losing streak, the second-longest skid in team history.

"We did take advantage of some mistakes, and we were able to pile up some pretty good offensive nights from a handful of guys," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "It was good to see Byron have another good night. Kepler had a good night. Dozier hits another homer. Plouffe had a homer. Sano took advantage of the 3-0 pitch. We put some runs up."

Chicago seemingly couldn't get out of its own way, unable to capitalize on a Twins error in the second inning or a leadoff double in the third off Twins left-hander Hector Santiago.

White Sox starter James Shields was roughed up yet again, failing to get out of the third inning and repeatedly leaving pitches up for Minnesota hitters to feast on.

The error in the bottom of the third was the last straw.

"It kept going," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "When you have two outs and you just couldn't get (the final one). A rough night for us."

Santiago pitched six quality innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks to earn his first victory since being acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 1. It was his second straight quality start after he was roughed up in each of his first four starts as a Twin.

"First couple starts was messing around with some stuff in the bullpen and changing mechanics," Santiago said. "I think we got away from that now and we're like, 'Hey, let's finish the year strong and go out there and compete and go into the offseason and try and work on that and figure it out.'"

Adam Eaton and Dozier traded leadoff home runs in the first inning as the score was tied 1-1. It was the fourth time this season both teams hit a leadoff home run to begin the game.

Carlos Sanchez singled in a run in the second to give Chicago a brief lead before Minnesota went ahead for good in the bottom of the inning on Buxton's two-run blast into the upper deck in left field. It was Buxton's second home run in three games since his latest recall from Triple-A Rochester and third of the season.

"His swing looks a little bit better in terms of quickness and reacting to pitches and recognizing pitches," Molitor said. "There's some good signs there. A handful of at-bats, you want to be careful getting too far ahead. (But) he's doing well."

Shields was charged with five runs in 2 1/3 innings on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts. It was the eighth time in 17 starts with the White Sox that Shields has allowed at least five runs.

"Dozier's a good hitter, left the ball up. Made a mistake pitch to Buxton," Shields said. "Tried to get it up higher but didn't get it high enough."

The eight-run third was the most runs allowed by the White Sox and the most runs scored by the Twins in a single frame this season.

NOTES: White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who pitched in a rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, is expected to rejoin the major league club next week and could pitch against Detroit. A start by Gonzalez would allow the club to give LHP Jose Quintana an extra day of rest. ... Twins C John Ryan Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Murphy hit .236 with three homers and 39 RBIs in 83 games with Rochester this season after making the major league club out of spring training. He hit .075 in 40 at-bats with Minnesota before being optioned in early May. ... The White Sox and Twins will complete their four-game serieson Sunday afternoon at Target Field. Chicago will send RHP Anthony Ranaudo to the mound against Minnesota LHP Andrew Albers.