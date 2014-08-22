Preview: White Sox at Yankees

Still trying to get their offense untracked, the New York Yankees will kick off a three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday. The Yankees averted a three-game sweep with a 3-0 victory over Houston on Thursday, but have mustered 23 runs over their last 10 games and haven’t scored more than four in a game during that span. Despite those struggles, New York sits four games behind Detroit for the second wild card in the American League.

Yankees designated hitter Carlos Beltran missed the final two games against the Astros due to recurring pain in his troublesome elbow, which forced him to receive his third cortisone shot of the season. New York is not the only team in a funk at the plate - the White Sox managed six runs while getting swept at home by Baltimore to fall a season-worst nine games below .500. Chicago split a four-game series with the Yankees in May, but has lost 20 of 27 in New York.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, WWOR (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (9-8, 4.94 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Shane Greene (3-1, 2.91)

Danks did not factor in the last decision last time out, permitting three runs over six innings against Toronto to stretch his winless drought to four starts. It represented a positive step for the 29-year-old Texan, who had allowed at least four runs in each of his previous five starts. Danks owns a 2-3 record and 5.67 ERA in seven career starts versus the Yankees, but he pitched eight scoreless innings of three-hit ball against them May 24.

Greene turned in his second straight stellar effort in his last turn, striking out a career-high 10 while yielding two runs over seven innings in a no-decision at Tampa Bay. That followed eight scoreless innings of five-hit ball in a 1-0 victory over Detroit in his previous start. Greene has struck out 25 of 78 right-handed batters faced and held them to a collective .229 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees LF Brett Gardner is mired in a 5-for-36 slump but is a career .316 hitter against Chicago.

2. The White Sox traded 2B Gordon Beckham to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

3. Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who was 12-4 when he was injured July 8, is expected to pitch batting practice Saturday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, White Sox 2