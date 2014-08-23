Preview: White Sox at Yankees

Beating an also-ran club is usually not cause for chest-thumping in the Bronx, but the New York Yankees were in a celebratory mood after winning Friday’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Martin Prado’s walk-off single with two out in the ninth. “It was the biggest win of the year, for sure,” Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner said. New York, trailing Seattle by 3 1/2 games for the American League’s second wild card, goes for its third straight victory Saturday afternoon.

Although the Yankees have not scored more than four runs in 11 consecutive games, it proved to be the magic number in erasing a three-run deficit Friday. Prado had two RBIs and two-extra base hits in his first 13 games since he was acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline, but he has two homers, three doubles and seven RBIs over his past six contests. Despite Jose Abreu’s 33rd homer, the White Sox have lost four in a row to drop a season-worst 10 games below .500.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Scott Carroll (5-7, 4.99 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (8-8, 3.97)

Carroll earned the victory last time out versus Toronto although he wasn’t particularly sharp. yielding five runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. It marked the fourth time in five starts he permitted at least four runs, including a three-homer debacle at Seattle on Aug. 7. Carroll made one relief appearance against the Yankees on May 25 and allowed one hit - a solo homer - in two innings of mop-up duty.

Kuroda unraveled over the past two months a year ago, but he turned in his third quality outing in four starts by limiting Tampa Bay to two runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings last Sunday. Kuroda is only 1-2 in that span, however, because New York’s struggling offense has managed to produce 10 runs behind him. Kuroda is 2-2 lifetime versus the White Sox and has struggled against Alexei Ramirez (8-for-21) and Alejandro De Aza (6-for-13).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees are hoping DH Carlos Beltran returns to the lineup Saturday after missing three games with an ailing elbow.

2. White Sox 2B Carlos Sanchez appeared in his second career game Friday and collected his first three major-league hits.

3. New York will honor former manager Joe Torre’s No. 6 in pregame ceremonies Saturday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, White Sox 3