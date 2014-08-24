Preview: White Sox at Yankees

The New York Yankees have rediscovered their offense and the wins have followed suit. The Yankees vie for a series sweep and their fourth straight victory overall on Sunday afternoon when they host the reeling Chicago White Sox. After his game-winning hit in the ninth inning gave New York a 4-3 win in the series opener, Martin Prado added a two-run double among his three hits in Saturday’s 5-3 triumph as the Yankees eclipsed the four-run plateau for the first time since Aug. 8.

While New York resides 3 1/2 games behind Seattle in the race for the second wild card in the American League, Chicago is plummeting toward the basement in the AL Central. The White Sox look to prevent a season-high sixth straight loss and 13th in 17 outings when they send ace Chris Sale to the mound. New York counters with fellow left-hander Chris Capuano, who is searching for his first victory since joining his new team.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (10-3, 2.12 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Chris Capuano (1-3, 4.35)

Sale fell to 0-2 in his last four outings after allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings in an 8-2 setback to Baltimore on Monday. The 25-year-old hasn’t won since July 26, but does boast a 3-0 career mark with an 0.85 ERA versus the Yankees. Sale was simply brilliant in his last meeting with New York, allowing just one hit and striking out 10 in six innings en route to a 3-2 triumph on May 22.

Capuano’s winless stretch continued after he yielded four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision against Houston on Tuesday. The 36-year-old has allowed four runs in three of his last four turns, but has permitted just one homer in five outings wth the Yankees. While pitching for Boston, Capuano did pick up a win versus Chicago this season - yielding one hit and striking out three in 2 2/3 innings on April 16.

1. Chicago 1B-DH Adam Dunn is 0-for-14 in his last four contests and has struck out 12 times in 27 career at-bats versus Capuano.

2. New York OF-DH Carlos Beltran homered Saturday in his return from a three-game absence due to an ailing elbow.

3. The White Sox, who also lost five in a row from June 19-23, are a season-worst 11 games below .500.

PREDICTION: White Sox 2, Yankees 1