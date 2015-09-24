Preview: White Sox at Yankees

After dropping two of three in a battle of the elite in the American League East, the New York Yankees look to dust themselves off on Thursday when they open a four-game series versus the visiting Chicago White Sox. New York (83-68) dropped a 4-0 decision to Toronto (87-65) on Wednesday to fall 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Blue Jays with 11 contests remaining on the schedule.

While Joe Girardi didn’t concede the division after the loss, the manager did tell YES Network that New York needs to be “almost perfect” in order to capture the AL East crown. Battling for a potential postseason spot has long been off the table for the White Sox, who have lost five of eight while trying to fend off Detroit and avoid the cellar in the AL Central. Melky Cabrera belted his 100th career homer among his three hits in a 7-4 setback to the Tigers on Wednesday, but is 3-for-10 versus Thursday starter Michael Pineda. Left-hander Chris Sale provides the opposition and will look to slow rookie Greg Bird, who has five homers and 11 RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (12-10, 3.47 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (11-8, 4.10)

Sale lost his third straight start and saw his winless stretch extend to five after getting blitzed for seven runs on eight hits in seven innings of a 12-1 rout by Cleveland on Friday. The 26-year-old owns a 3-0 career mark and 0.72 ERA versus the Yankees while limiting the club to a .143 batting average despite yielding four runs in six innings in his last meeting. Brett Gardner has failed to solve Sale, going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in his career.

Pineda improved to 2-0 in his last four starts after scattering four hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-0 triumph over the New York Mets on Saturday. The 26-year-old Dominican obviously kept the ball in the park in that outing after being taken deep three times in a 9-5 setback to Toronto on Sept. 12 and on nine occasions in his previous seven outings. Pineda fell to 0-2 in his career versus Chicago despite yielding two runs on three hits in six innings to take the loss in his last meeting.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York owns a 21-13 mark against its remaining schedule, which consists of Chicago, Boston and Baltimore.

2. White Sox 1B Adam LaRoche is day-to-day with patella tendinitis in his right knee.

3. Yankees 3B Chase Headley is 1-for-17 with nine strikeouts in his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 3, White Sox 1