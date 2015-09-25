Preview: White Sox at Yankees

CC Sabathia has labored through a long season that included one victory in a three-month span, but he carries a stellar track record to the mound Friday night as the New York Yankees continue their four-game set against the visiting Chicago White Sox. The Yankees prevailed 3-2 in the series opener to pull within three games of first-place Toronto in the American League East.

While Sabathia ended a nine-start winless drought in his last outing, he’s had his way against Chicago throughout his career. Sabathia’s winning percentage against the White Sox (19-4, .826) is his best against any opponent and the wins match his high versus any team. White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton collected three hits Thursday and is 21-for-52 over his last dozen games. Chicago will send 22-year-old left-hander Carlos Rodon to the mound to oppose Sabathia.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (8-6, 3.78 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (5-9, 4.80)

Rodon continued his string of solid late-season outings by giving up one run on six hits over 7 2/3 innings at Cleveland last time out to win his second straight start against the Indians. Last year’s No. 3 overall draft pick, Rodon limited Cleveland to one run on five hits over seven innings in his previous turn. Rodon is 3-1 over his last four starts, permitting a total of six runs and 19 hits over 26 2/3 innings.

Sabathia has pitched well since coming off the 15-day disabled list due to a knee injury, surrendering a combined two earned runs over his last three outings. The 35-year-old came up big in a matchup against the crosstown rival Mets last time out, allowing one run on five hits while striking out seven over six innings. Despite Sabathia’s dominance against Chicago, Gordon Beckham has been a nemesis with 10 hits in 23 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez joined Hank Aaron as the only players with 3,000 hits and 2,000 runs scored.

2. Eaton is 17-for-33 in eight career games against New York.

3. Yankees RF Carlos Beltran has homered three times in six games to move past Graig Nettles for 60th place on the all-time list with 391.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, White Sox 3