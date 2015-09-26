Preview: White Sox at Yankees

With three losses in their last five contests, the New York Yankees appear to be running out of steam in their bid for the American League East crown. The Yankees look to get back on track on Saturday as they play the third contest of their four-game series versus the visiting Chicago White Sox.

Didi Gregorius had a two-run single in Friday’s 5-2 loss to improve to 4-for-13 (.308) with six RBIs in five career contests versus the White Sox. The setback snapped New York’s nine-game winning streak against Chicago, dropping it to four games behind first-place Toronto with nine remaining on its schedule - although it still holds a comfortable lead on Houston for the top wild-card spot. Chicago’s Melky Cabrera is 5-for-12 (.417) with a homer, three RBIs and as many runs scored in his last three contests and is batting .319 (45-for-141) against his former team. Adam Eaton has also torched the Yankees, going 18-for-38 (.474) in nine career meetings while posting a .386 average (22-for-57) over his last 13 games overall.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (7-13, 4.59 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Adam Warren (6-7, 3.46)

Danks fell to 1-5 in his last eight starts on Sunday despite allowing three runs in five innings of a 6-3 setback to Cleveland. The 30-year-old has struggled to keep the ball in the park, permitting nine homers in his last six outings. Danks improved to 3-3 in his career versus New York after yielding one run on three hits in 5 2/3 frames of an 8-2 triumph on Aug. 1.

Making his second start in place of the injured Nathan Eovaldi, Warren suffered the loss after allowing three runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings of a 4-2 setback on Monday. The 28-year-old hasn’t distinguished himself versus the White Sox, posting an 0-1 mark with a 7.30 ERA and 1.86 WHIP while allowing the club to bat .339. Warren yielded two runs on four hits in 2 1/3 frames in a no-decision versus Chicago in his last meeting on July 31.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York DH/3B Alex Rodriguez is 0-for-6 in the series and 2-for-23 (.087) in his last nine games overall.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is 2-for-23 with eight strikeouts in the last six contests.

3. White Sox 3B Mike Olt, who grew up approximately 90 minutes away in New Haven, Conn., belted a solo homer on Friday and has hits in two straight following a 1-for-15 stretch in his previous five games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, White Sox 3