Preview: White Sox at Yankees

With time running out in their pursuit of a division crown, the New York Yankees look to take three of four from the Chicago White Sox when the teams wrap up their set in Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Behind six strong innings from Adam Warren and a shutdown effort by the bullpen, New York picked up a 2-1 win over the White Sox on Saturday to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

The Blue Jays maintain a four-game advantage with eight to play, leaving the Yankees looking at a likely berth in the wild-card game. New York’s magic number to clinch a postseason berth fell to four with the victory and it has a great chance to open some champagne when the rival Boston Red Sox come to town Monday for four games. With two more victories, the Yankees become the first American League club with 10,000 regular-season wins, joining only the New York/San Francisco Giants. The White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 11 in the Bronx, turn to right-hander Erik Johnson opposite Yankees rookie Luis Severino.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Erik Johnson (3-0, 3.52 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (4-3, 3.10)

Johnson posted his third quality start in four outings overall with six solid innings in a win at Detroit on Monday. He fanned nine - tied for his career high - while allowing two runs and five hits. The 25-year-old, who has allowed six home runs in 23 innings on the season, lost his only previous career start in big-league debut against the Yankees in 2013 after giving up five runs (three earned) in six frames.

Severino has recovered well from his one rocky start so far by posting back-to-back solid outings while allowing three runs in 11 2/3 innings. He has allowed exactly one earned run in three of his four home starts. The rookie from the Dominican Republic has limited opponents to a .231 average, including a .188 mark against right-handed hitters.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees rookie 2B Rob Refsnyder is 4-for-8 in the series after going 2-for-14 to begin his career.

2. New York improved to 79-0 when leading after eight innings on Saturday.

3. White Sox CF Adam Eaton scored his team’s only run Saturday and has 94 runs scored on the season, leaving him six shy of becoming the first Chicago player to reach 100 since 2006.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, White Sox 3