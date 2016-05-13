Preview: White Sox at Yankees

Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale looks to become the first eight-game winner in baseball this season when he starts the opener of a three-game series at the New York Yankees on Friday. Sale has won each of his first seven starts and has allowed a total of four earned runs over the last five as he has taken ownership of a leadership role on the first-place club.

“That doesn’t mean I‘m going to act any different or get a new chair or new parking spot or something like that,” he told the Chicago Tribune. “But I definitely feel a sense or responsibility in taking care of guys and being the leader of this team.” Sale’s start comes at a good time for the White Sox, who dropped their last two games of a three-game set in Texas. The Yankees have seemingly righted the ship with five wins in their last seven games, including a 7-3 victory over Kansas City on Thursday. Three players went deep for New York, which has won its last three home series overall and is 11-1 in its last 12 games against Chicago at Yankee Stadium.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (7-0, 1.79 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (0-5, 6.12)

Sale allowed two runs in the first inning against Minnesota on Saturday before he settled down and retired 19 of the last 20 batters. He limited the Twins to three hits in seven frames and is holding opponents to a minuscule .165 average. The 27-year-old, who is aiming to become the first White Sox hurler to open 8-0 since Jon Garland in 2005, is 3-1 with a 1.21 ERA in his career against the Yankees.

Severino has held opponents to 10 hits while striking out 13 in 12 2/3 innings over his last two starts, but home runs have become an issue. He served up a pair in a loss at Baltimore on May 3 and then was taken deep three times against Boston on Sunday to spoil his longest outing (6 2/3 innings) of the season. The Yankees have scored a total of seven runs in six starts for Severino, who held the White Sox scoreless over six frames in his only prior meeting last September.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 3B Chase Headley homered Thursday for his first extra-base hit of the season and has four RBIs in the last three contests after producing just two in his previous 26 games.

2. The White Sox acquired RHP Anthony Ranaudo from Texas in exchange for minor-league RHP Matt Ball on Monday. Ranaudo is being sent to Triple-A Charlotte.

3. The Yankees are 8-1-1 in the last 10 season series.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Yankees 2