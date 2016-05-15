Preview: White Sox at Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka looks to bounce back from his worst start and help the New York Yankees win three consecutive series for the first time this season in Sunday’s finale of a three-game set against the visiting Chicago White Sox. The Yankees evened the series with a 2-1 victory Saturday behind a stellar effort from their retooled bullpen.

With closer Aroldis Chapman back in the fold after missing 29 games for a domestic violence-related suspension, New York showed off what it hopes will be the blueprint to success this season. Chapman and fellow relievers Andrew Miller and Dellin Betances teamed up to strike out eight and yield one hit in 3 2/3 scoreless frames to preserve a one-run edge Saturday. Todd Frazier accounted for Chicago’s lone run with his 12th homer, giving him five blasts and 14 RBIs over the past seven games. Miguel Gonzalez will get the nod Sunday for the White Sox, who have dropped three of their last four.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (0-0, 4.91 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 3.11)

After a rocky first attempt to secure the fifth spot in Chicago’s starting rotation, Gonzalez acquitted himself well at the Texas Rangers in his second start of the season. The 31-year-old Gonzalez permitted one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings but had to settle for a no-decision. Gonzalez saw plenty of the Yankees while pitching with the Baltimore Orioles over the previous four seasons, logging a 3-4 mark and 4.03 ERA in 12 starts.

Although Tanaka pitched seven innings for the fourth time in his last five starts, he was knocked around for six runs on seven hits, including three home runs -- one more than he surrendered in his previous six turns. Ironically, Tanaka still managed to get the win and snapped a two-start skid in which he yielded only two runs and 11 hits over 14 2/3 innings. Tanaka won his only career start against the White Sox with 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury (hip), out since May 6, could return to the lineup Sunday after entering as a defensive replacement Saturday.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu has hit safely in four straight games and seven of eight.

3. Yankees SS Didi Gregorius collected three hits Saturday to improve to 9-for-23 lifetime against Chicago.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, White Sox 2