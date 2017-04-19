Preview: White Sox at Yankees

Avisail Garcia is providing quite the bang for his buck after signing a one-year deal worth $3.5 million deal in the offseason. After his three-run homer paved the way for the Chicago White Sox to even the set at one win apiece, Garcia looks to help his team conclude a nine-game road trip with a series victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan went deep for the second time in three outings during Tuesday's 4-1 triumph while his 22 hits through 13 games this season are already over one-fifth of the way toward the 101 he recorded over 120 contests in 2016. Garcia has enjoyed success in a small sample size versus Wednesday starter Masahiro Tanaka, going 3-for-6 with an RBI. Chicago improved to 5-3 on its trek while New York saw its potent offense go limp as it mustered just four infield hits and a bases-loaded walk for its sole run on Tuesday after erupting for 49 runs and 13 homers during its eight-game winning streak. Chase Headley is 11-for-23 with eight runs scored in his last eight games and will look to continue his productive path against right-hander Dylan Covey, who traveled a winding one to the majors.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Dylan Covey (0-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (1-1, 8.36)

Covey made a strong showing in his major-league debut Friday, allowing one run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision at Minnesota. "I've been waiting a long time, so it felt really good," the 25-year-old said of road to the majors, which initially began in 2010 as a first-round draft pick of Milwaukee before he opted to attend college after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes just days before the signing deadline. Covey was then drafted by Oakland in the fourth round in 2013 and came to Chicago in the Rule 5 draft this past winter.

Tanaka has seen a gradual progression in each of his first three starts this season, with his best outing being his most recent in Friday's 4-3 triumph over St. Louis. The 28-year-old Japanese star overcame a home run in the first inning and retired 17 of his next 19 batters before exiting after allowing three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 frames. Tanaka has been taken deep three times this season and also served up a solo homer to former Yankee Melky Cabrera, who is 4-for-11 (.364) in his career versus the right-hander.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury is 7-for-18 in his last five games.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is mired in a woeful 0-for-19 stretch in his last five contests and is 2-for-31 on the road trip.

3. Yankees slumping OF Matt Holliday is 1-for-19 in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, White Sox 2