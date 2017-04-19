FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Preview: White Sox at Yankees
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 20, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 4 months ago

Preview: White Sox at Yankees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Avisail Garcia is providing quite the bang for his buck after signing a one-year deal worth $3.5 million deal in the offseason. After his three-run homer paved the way for the Chicago White Sox to even the set at one win apiece, Garcia looks to help his team conclude a nine-game road trip with a series victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan went deep for the second time in three outings during Tuesday's 4-1 triumph while his 22 hits through 13 games this season are already over one-fifth of the way toward the 101 he recorded over 120 contests in 2016. Garcia has enjoyed success in a small sample size versus Wednesday starter Masahiro Tanaka, going 3-for-6 with an RBI. Chicago improved to 5-3 on its trek while New York saw its potent offense go limp as it mustered just four infield hits and a bases-loaded walk for its sole run on Tuesday after erupting for 49 runs and 13 homers during its eight-game winning streak. Chase Headley is 11-for-23 with eight runs scored in his last eight games and will look to continue his productive path against right-hander Dylan Covey, who traveled a winding one to the majors.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Dylan Covey (0-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (1-1, 8.36)

Covey made a strong showing in his major-league debut Friday, allowing one run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision at Minnesota. "I've been waiting a long time, so it felt really good," the 25-year-old said of road to the majors, which initially began in 2010 as a first-round draft pick of Milwaukee before he opted to attend college after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes just days before the signing deadline. Covey was then drafted by Oakland in the fourth round in 2013 and came to Chicago in the Rule 5 draft this past winter.

Tanaka has seen a gradual progression in each of his first three starts this season, with his best outing being his most recent in Friday's 4-3 triumph over St. Louis. The 28-year-old Japanese star overcame a home run in the first inning and retired 17 of his next 19 batters before exiting after allowing three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 frames. Tanaka has been taken deep three times this season and also served up a solo homer to former Yankee Melky Cabrera, who is 4-for-11 (.364) in his career versus the right-hander.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury is 7-for-18 in his last five games.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is mired in a woeful 0-for-19 stretch in his last five contests and is 2-for-31 on the road trip.

3. Yankees slumping OF Matt Holliday is 1-for-19 in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, White Sox 2

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.