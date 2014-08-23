(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting New York’s standing in second graph after Seattle’s win)

Yankees 5, White Sox 3: Martin Prado ripped a two-run double among his three hits and Hiroki Kuroda tossed six solid innings as host New York emerged victorious after honoring former manager Joe Torre.

Carlos Beltran homered to lead off the sixth inning and scored twice following a three-game absence due to an ailing elbow. Prado also came around to score on Stephen Drew’s sacrifice fly for the Yankees, who have won three straight to reside 3 1/2 games behind Seattle in the race for the second wild card in the American League.

Alexei Ramirez had a run-scoring double and rookie Jose Abreu collected his majors-best 94th RBI for reeling Chicago, which has dropped five in a row. Scott Carroll (5-8) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in six innings to fall to 1-3 in six outings since the All-Star break.

After recording the game-winning hit in New York’s 4-3 series-opening triumph on Friday, Prado slapped a 2-2 changeup from Carroll off the base of the wall in left field in the fourth. Brian McCann, who got aboard after left fielder Alejandro De Aza lost a fly ball in the sun, joined Beltran in scoring on the play to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead.

Abreu’s RBI single trimmed the deficit in the fifth before Beltran’s blast and Drew’s sacrifice fly resulted in New York scoring five runs for the first time since Aug. 8. Kuroda (9-8) permitted two runs on five hits and Jordan Danks scored on a groundout in the seventh, but David Robertson struck out two in the ninth for his 34th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York retired the No. 6 of Torre, who managed the Yankees to four World Series titles and a postseason appearance in 12 consecutive seasons. ... Officials reviewed Beltran’s blast after a fan reached out to catch the ball at the top of the wall. The review lasted 53 seconds before Beltran was officially credited with his 15th homer. ... The Yankees improved to a majors-best 27-16 in afternoon contests while the White Sox dropped to a league-worst 17-29 in day games.