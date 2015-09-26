White Sox 5, Yankees 2

NEW YORK -- Third baseman Mike Olt opened the top of the seventh inning with a long solo home run as the Chicago White Sox further damaged the New York Yankees hopes for winning the American League East with a 5-2 victory Friday night.

Olt snapped a 2-2 tie when he drove a 2-1 fastball from left-hander CC Sabathia (5-10) into the lower rows of the second deck in left field. It was Olt’s third home run in 59 at-bats with the White Sox but of more significance, it pushed the Yankees (84-69) four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays with nine games remaining.

Second baseman Gordon Beckham followed Olt’s drive with his sixth home run when he sent a 1-2 fastball into the lower level of the left-field seats. It marked the first time since July 30 Sabathia allowed multiple home runs.

Besides the home runs, the White Sox snapped a nine-game losing streak in New York by getting RBI singles from shortstop Alexei Ramirez, designated hitter Avisail Garcia and center fielder Adam Eaton.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius had a two-run single for the Yankees, who lost for the sixth time in eight home games. New York stranded eight and hit into four double plays -- all started by Ramirez.

Chicago rookie left-hander Carlos Rodon was aided by double plays in the fourth and sixth in what might have been his final start of the season. He allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, getting third baseman Chase Headley on a double play in the fourth and center fielder Brett Gardner on a double play in the sixth.

Matt Albers retired designated hitter Alex Rodriguez for the first two outs of the seventh. Zach Duke retired Chris Young for the first two outs of a scoreless eighth.

Former Yankee David Robertson recorded his 32nd save in 39 opportunities with a scoreless ninth. He did so on the one-year anniversary of his last appearance in Yankee Stadium, when he blew a 5-2 lead in Derek Jeter’s final game.

Sabathia lost for the first time since returning from the DL, allowing four runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead when left fielder Melky Cabrera singled and scored from first on a double to the warning track in right field by Ramirez with one out in the second.

Later in that inning, Chicago loaded the bases when Sabathia walked catcher Tyler Flowers and hit second baseman Gordon Beckham, but the White Sox did not score again as Eaton grounded out.

Chicago went ahead 2-0 in the second inning but also ran itself out of a chance for another run. Garcia lined an RBI single to left but was caught in a rundown trying to stretch it into a double.

The Yankees had their first hit off Carlos Rodon when catcher Brian McCann opening the fourth with single into short right field. New York then loaded the bases on an infield single and a walk before tying the game on a two-run single to right by Gregorius.

NOTES: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) made it through a bullpen session Friday without issues. The Yankees will see how he feels Saturday and he could return to the rotation early next week. ... Chicago manager Robin Ventura said LHP Chris Sale’s last start of the season would likely be Thursday against Kansas City or Friday against Detroit. Sale’s 267 strikeouts are two shy of Ed Walsh’s team record set in 1908. Sale has thrown 201 2/3 innings and his career high is 214 1/3 in 2013. ... CF Jacoby Ellsbury had the night off and manager Joe Girardi said his absence is not injury-related and he expects Ellsbury to play Saturday.