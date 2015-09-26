Yankees 2, White Sox 1

NEW YORK -- Designated hitter Alex Rodriguez hit a tiebreaking double with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth inning and the New York Yankees held on for a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

After getting ahead in the count, Rodriguez hit a 3-1 pitch off left-hander John Danks (7-14) to third baseman Mike Olt. The ball deflected off Olt’s glove into left field and allowed third baseman Chase Headley to score the go-ahead run.

Headley was on second after his double to left forged a 1-1 tie and scored center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury.

Rodriguez entered his 143rd game of the season with two hits in his last 23 at-bats. He struck out in the first inning and walked and stole second in the fourth before delivering in the sixth.

Right-hander Adam Warren (7-7) went six innings in his third start since rejoining the rotation. He allowed one run and three hits while striking out four and walking three.

All of Warren’s walks were in the fifth to Olt, second baseman Carlos Sanchez and center fielder Adam Eaton. After the walks, Abreu fouled off four consecutive pitches and the at-bat ended Warren striking him out on a fastball.

Left-hander Justin Wilson struck out two in a hitless seventh, Dellin Betances pitched a perfect eighth and Andrew Miller fanned two in the ninth for his 36th save in 38 chances, helping the Yankees (85-69) stay four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

Chicago lost for the 10th time in its last 11 visits to New York.

Danks allowed two runs and six hits in six innings. Danks fell to 3-10 in road games and 1-6 in his last nine starts since beating the Yankees on Aug. 1.

Abreu’s RBI single accounted for the lone run for Chicago, which was officially eliminated from wild-card contention when the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers earlier Saturday.

NOTES: The Yankees have not committed to when RHP Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) will rejoin the rotation, because the only things he has done is play catch and throw a bullpen session. Manager Joe Girardi said Tanaka needs to do fielding drills and running before returning, but added that he was confident Tanaka would pitch again this season. ... New York RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) played catch for the second straight day Saturday and will have Sunday off before the Yankees determine the next step. ... Chicago ended a nine-game losing streak in New York on Friday and it was the longest there since losing 11 in a row from Sept. 17, 1941 to Aug. 25, 1942. ... White Sox 2B Micah Johnson was held out of the lineup for the fifth straight game because of a knee issue.