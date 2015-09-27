Yankees 6, White Sox 1

NEW YORK -- Rookie right-hander Luis Severino pitched six effective innings and the New York Yankees scored enough despite going hitless in their first 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position during a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

New York scored half its runs without a hit, getting sacrifice flies by catcher Brian McCann and right fielder Slade Heathcott. Heathcott also scored on a passed ball in the sixth after second baseman Dustin Ackley homered.

The Yankees went 3-for-19 with runners in scoring position and scored their other runs on RBI singles by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury in the seventh and first baseman Greg Bird in the eighth. Ellsbury’s hit came after pinch hitter Alex Rodriguez loaded the bases with an infield single for New York’s first hit with runners in scoring position.

Even with the lack of clutch hitting, it was enough for Severino (5-3), who allowed five hits and was aided by three double plays in his career start saw him allow five hits but get three doubles. He retired former Yankee left fielder Melky Cabrera on inning-ending double plays in the first and sixth and also had a double play in the second when right fielder J.B. Shuck was caught stealing as third baseman Mike Olt struck out.

Severino’s outing and the late insurance runs helped the Yankees lower their magic number to clinching at least a wild card spot to three. They remained four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays with seven games left.

Chicago right-hander Erik Johnson (3-1) allowed three runs (two earned) and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Johnson threw a career-high 121 pitches though his outing was prolonged by consecutive errors from first baseman Jose Abreu in the opening inning.

The White Sox were eight outs away from getting shut out for the 12th time but Avisail Garcia hit his first career pinch hit home run, driving a 2-2 pitch from left-hander Justin Wilson over the center field wall.

Abreu had two of Chicago’s seven hits but struck out with a runner in scoring position to end the eighth against Dellin Betances.

Abreu also was charged with errors when he misplayed a grounder by left fielder Brett Gardner and made an errant underhand toss on a grounder by Beltran. McCann followed by lifting a sacrifice fly and the Yankees took a 1-0 lead into the sixth.

Ackley opened the sixth by driving a 2-2 fastball into the second deck in right field for his ninth home run and the Yankees took a 3-0 lead Heathcott scored on a passed ball by catcher Rob Brantly.

NOTES: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) threw on flat ground Sunday and Monday he could do some running and fielding drills. The Yankees have not committed to a starter beyond Monday in case Tanaka is ready. If he is not ready to return by Thursday, it is likely he would pitch a tune-up inning before the regular season ends. ... OF Adam Eaton made his sixth start as Chicago’s designated hitter while OF Trayce Thompson made his fifth start in center field.