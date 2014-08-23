Prado walkoff hit gives Yankees win over White Sox

NEW YORK -- Martin Prado has spent time before games working on extra hitting, not because he needed work with his mechanics but simply to get a refresher course.

He also is getting a refreshed opportunity to appear in big spots in pennant-race games down the stretch after spending the first three months on a sub-500 team.

On Friday, Prado had his biggest night with his new team, ending a tough at-bat with a two-out bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Yankees to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s not the mechanics,” Prado said after getting his fifth career walk-off hit and first in nearly three years. “Sometimes you need a refresher. Hitting early, I’ve always been a guy that likes to hit because I want to be ready to hit.”

After hitting a two-run home run in the third off Chicago starter John Danks, Prado certainly was ready to hit when he stepped in against hard-throwing right-hander Daniel Webb (5-4). He fouled off three straight fastballs, was nearly hit by a 1-2 pitch and reached a full count.

“Guys like that, it’s just power pitching,” Prado said. “You cannot be too patient. They’re coming right at you and I‘m trying to put the best swing (possible).”

On the seventh pitch, he gave New York its fourth win in 11 games and fourth walk-off win of the year when he grounded a fastball up the middle. After Suzuki scored, Prado was mobbed by teammates at second base and given a Gatorade shower by left fielder Brett Gardner while conducting his on-field postgame interview.

“I can describe it as one of the biggest moments in my career, not personal-wise, but I‘m talking just getting a win for the Yankees means a lot for anyone,” Prado said.

Added left fielder Gardner: “Just a great at-bat in the ninth inning. It was a big win for us. It’s the biggest win of the year for sure.”

Prado’s big opportunity was set up by a leadoff single by Ichiro Suzuki. With two outs, center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury was intentionally walked and Webb also walked first baseman Mark Teixeira after getting ahead 1-2.

The Yankees came back from a 3-0 deficit on Prado’s third home run as a Yankee and Ellsbury’s game-tying double in the fifth. That came after they left the bases loaded in the second and Prado’s hit came after the Yankees stranded two in the seventh.

David Robertson (2-4) pitched a perfect ninth for the win. That came after Dellin Betances and Shawn Kelley combined on three scoreless innings.

“He did an amazing job,” Robertson said of Prado. “That last one was unbelievable.”

The White Sox lost their fourth in a row and dropped to 4-11 in their last 15 games. They had 11 hits but were unable to score after first baseman Jose Abreu’s 33rd home run gave them a 3-0 lead just three batters into the game

“We had chances early and get three runs in the first and not get any more,” Chicago designated hitter Adam Dunn said. “That’s how you lose.”

Abreu was 2-for-4 in his first trip to Yankee Stadium and second baseman Carlos Sanchez had three hits in his first start in place of traded second baseman Gordon Beckham.

Yankees rookie starter Shane Greene settled down after the Abreu home run and allowed three runs and nine hits in five-plus innings. Danks allowed three runs and six hits while also going five-plus innings.

NOTES: The White Sox called up 2B Carlos Sanchez and he batted second in the order a day after Gordon Beckham was traded to the Angels. ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu met a sizable media contingent before the game and among the things he discussed was Rusney Castillo, who signed a seven-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. “We played together when we were growing up and coming up for the national team,” Abreu said. “He’s a guy that has a lot of tools. As we call it, he’s a five-tool player and as long as he stays mentally tough, he’s going to do some good things.” ... Yankees DH Carlos Beltran was held out of his third straight game with right elbow pain, though he tested it by taking some swings before the game. ... Yankees SS Derek Jeter gave a press conference to Spanish media members and among the things he said was that he would rather be an owner than a general manager or manager.