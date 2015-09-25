Beltran propels Yankees past White Sox

NEW YORK -- A year ago, right fielder Carlos Beltran’s elbow was in so much pain he was unable to extend it without difficulty.

Now, many times when Beltran extends his elbow for a swing, it turns into a big home run for the New York Yankees.

It did Thursday night when Beltran connected for a three-run home run off left-hander Chris Sale with one out in the bottom of the third inning and the Yankees held on for a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Beltran came into the decisive at-bat with three at-bats off Sale. He was hitless in his first two at-bats off him but singled in the first.

Two innings later, Beltran saw a 2-2 fastball and used enough force to send the pitch into the glove of a fan sitting in the first row of the left field seats.

“The elbow’s better,” Beltran said. “Last year I couldn’t extend my front elbow and every time that I felt like I was going for the ball, I was kind of like cutting my swing, wasn’t really finishing my swing through the middle of the diamond and that also helps. Right now, I‘m not thinking about that, taking my swings and things are good.”

It was Beltran’s 18th home run, three more than last year when he did not play after Sept. 19 and batted a career low .233 in 109 games due to the elbow pain, which required offseason surgery.

“I’ve talked about (it), Carlos has had some really big three-run homers for us in the second half,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s a huge hit for us.”

It also was his third home run in six games and 10th in 47 games since Aug. 4.

It marked 22nd home run allowed by Sale (12-11) and seventh during his four-game losing streak.

“Talk about a professional hitter,” Sale said. “A guy who’s year in and year out one of the best in the game. He just continues to be great.”

Beltran’s hit achieved a number things for the Yankees (84-68). It lowered their magic number for clinching a playoff spot to six, inched them to within three games of idle Toronto with 10 games remaining and helped them rebound from losing two of three in Toronto.

“They got to play 10 more games, we got to play 10 more games,” Beltran said. “Whoever plays the best baseball in those 10 games, everything’s going to dictate on that. Right now we’re focusing on those 10 games and trying to put a good run.”

Beltran’s home run came on a night when Yankees pitching bent at times but ultimately did not break.

Right-hander Michael Pineda (12-8) won his second straight start, allowing one run and eight hits in six innings. He threw 70 of 89 pitches for strikes, often with men on base.

“He threw a lot of strikes,” Girardi said. “Probably the best thing he did is he got out of some jams. He made big pitches when he had to.”

Pineda took a shutout into the sixth before allowing a home run to rookie right fielder Trayce Thompson. He finished the inning without putting another baserunner, capping a night when he retired first baseman Jose Abreu twice with men on.

Pineda was not the only Yankee pitcher to face trouble.

Left-hander Justin Wilson put two on in with two outs in the seventh and Dellin Betances issued a bases-loaded walk to Thompson. After getting the final out of the seventh, Betances got a double play on designated hitter Adam LaRoche and Andrew Miller worked around a one-out single to center fielder Adam Eaton in the ninth for his 35th save in 37 opportunities.

Sale allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings. He also notched his 1,000th career strikeout immediately after Beltran homered and had eight overall, giving him 265, four shy off Ed Walsh’s team record set in 1908.

“That’s all it takes,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s a professional at-bat by Beltran. He’s been a good hitter, a clutch hitter, and they have a lineup that’s full of those kind of guys. They’re a tough lineup to get through and it just takes one and one will get you when there’s a couple of guys on. Three-run homers are killers and this one was.”

NOTES: The Yankees honored the memory of Hall of Famer Yogi Berra in a pregame ceremony and also painted his No. 8 on the field in front of both dugouts. ”It’s been a tough couple of days for us,“ New York manager Joe Girardi said of Berra, who passed away Tuesday night. ”Yogi meant so much to the organization, to the city, to all of us. For me personally, I miss him. ... Chicago 1B Adam LaRoche returned to the lineup after being out since Sept. 13 with patellar tendinosis in his right knee. ... New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) was examined by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad Thursday. Girardi said Tanaka had a positive report and would likely throw a bullpen session Friday. Before the game, Girardi said he would be surprised if Tanaka was not pitching sometime early next week. ... Chicago 3B Mike Olt (right shoulder discomfort) was not in the starting lineup after getting injured Wednesday but manager Robin Ventura said he was available to pinch hit.