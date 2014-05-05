Preview: Yankees at Angels

The New York Yankees entered the season with what appeared to be a vaunted pitching rotation, but they will be forced to turn to reliever David Phelps in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. With Ivan Nova and Michael Pineda out with injuries and maintstays CC Sabathia and Hiroki Kuroda struggling, Phelps might be auditioning for a more permanent role. New York could use a jolt after dropping four of five entering the six-game road trip.

The Angels lost two of three in New York late last month but rebounded to win four of their next five before absorbing a 14-3 beating in Sunday’s series finale against American League West rival Texas. Erick Aybar is providing a boost at the top of the order in front of Mike Trout (.300) and Albert Pujols (10 homers), batting .412 (21-for-51) over his last 12 games. Jered Weaver will make the start for Los Angeles, which is 2-6 in its last eight meetings with New York - although all but one was played at Yankee Stadium.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH David Phelps (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (2-2, 4.00)

Phelps was scheduled to move from the bullpen to take Pineda’s slot in the rotation last Wednesday, but a rainout pushed his first start of the season back five days. Phelps has made nine appearances out of the bullpen, the longest stint being 2 1/3 innings, but he has made 23 starts over the previous two seasons with the Yankees. Phelps made a start at Los Angeles last June and was touched up for four runs on nine hits over six innings.

Weaver is starting to round into form after opening the season with three sub-par outings, posting a pair of victories while allowing a combined four runs over his last three turns. He struggled through a season-low 5 1/3 innings last time out, allowing eight hits but limiting the damage to two runs in a 6-4 victory over Cleveland. Weaver has made 13 career starts against New York, posting a 6-4 record but pitching to a bloated 5.93 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout is batting .380 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 18 games against New York.

2. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira has homered four times during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Pujols needs two homers to tie Eddie Murray (504) for 25th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Yankees 3