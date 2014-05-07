Preview: Yankees at Angels

Barring a postseason return, Derek Jeter is set to make his final appearance at Angel Stadium on Wednesday when the New York Yankees play the rubber game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Jeter has received two standing ovations from the home crowd while ending a 4-for-30 slump with three hits in the first two games. The future Hall of Famer raised his average to .255 on Tuesday, when Brian Roberts homered in the ninth to lift the Yankees to a 4-3 win.

Roberts delivered the go-ahead homer off Ernesto Frieri, who has reclaimed a share of the Angels’ closing duties with Joe Smith following a string of five solid appearances. Frieri is expected to receive any save opportunity on Wednesday with Smith likely unavailable due to tightness in his right side. Center fielder Mike Trout, who snapped an 0-for-12 streak with a triple Tuesday, enters the series finale as a .364 career hitter against New York with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 20 games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Vidal Nuno (0-0, 6.87 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-5, 5.01)

Nuno’s struggles since replacing injured right-hander Ivan Nova in the rotation continued against Tampa Bay last Friday, when he allowed four runs over 4 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old Nuno started against the Angels on April 26 and yielded three runs in 4 1/3 innings, including Trout’s first-inning solo homer. The Yankees are hoping Nuno can work deep into the game Wednesday after being limited to 85-90 pitches in his first three starts since moving from the bullpen.

Santiago lost for the third time in as many starts last Friday against Texas when he allowed five runs while striking out five over six innings. The 26-year-old, who yielded four runs over 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Yankees on April 26, is 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA in four career games (two starts) against New York. The Angels have lost each of his six starts this season, and he’s allowed four or more earned runs in four of those outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels utility man Grant Green missed Tuesday’s game with a jammed ring finger on his left hand and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano needs two hits to become the seventh player in major league history with at least 1,000 in each league.

3. The Angels are 2-8 in one-run games.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Yankees 6