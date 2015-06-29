Preview: Yankees at Angels

The only team CC Sabathia has defeated over his last seven starts is the Los Angeles Angels, and he looks to repeat that feat when the New York Yankees visit Angel Stadium on Monday for the opener of a three-game series. Sabathia has been torched regularly this season as opposing batters are hitting .306 with 17 home runs against him.

Sabathia allowed two runs and five hits while striking out seven over six innings in beating the Angels in New York on June 7. He was ejected for arguing balls and strikes after serving up solo homers to Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. C.J. Wilson, who will start for Los Angeles, has enjoyed success against Yankees sluggers Alex Rodriguez (3-for-24) and Mark Teixeira (2-for-25, one homer). Pujols, who is 1-for-15 over his last four games, has hit 12 homers in June - one shy of matching the club mark for most shots in any month shared by Tim Salmon (June 1996) and Mo Vaughn (May 2000).

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (3-7, 5.65 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (5-6, 3.92)

Sabathia has allowed seven homers over his last four starts, including two in his most recent outing against Philadelphia. He received a no-decision against the Phillies despite giving up six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Sabathia is 9-8 with a 3.97 ERA in 19 career starts against Los Angeles.

Wilson was torched by Houston in his last outing, when he gave up a season-worst seven earned runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. The loss occurred after he put together two straight strong starts in which he allowed one run and 10 hits over 15 frames. Wilson lost when matched up against Sabathia earlier this month as he gave up six runs and seven hits - including three homers - in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout has hit just one homer over his last 15 contests.

2. New York CF Brett Gardner is 23-for-49 with four homers, 15 runs scored and 11 RBIs over his last 11 games.

3. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar (hamstring) could return to the starting lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duties the past two games.

PREDICTION: Angels 9, Yankees 5