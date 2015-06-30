Preview: Yankees at Angels

Mike Trout was an all-around standout in the series opener and looks to inflict further damage when the Los Angeles Angels host the New York Yankees in Tuesday’s middle contest of a three-game series. Trout homered and twice robbed New York’s Chris Young of extra-base hits with his glove work to help Los Angeles post a 4-1 victory for its fifth win in the last seven games.

The homer was Trout’s 20th of the season and it made him the sixth American Leaguer to post four 20-plus homer campaigns before his age-24 season, joining Ted Williams (1939-42), Mickey Mantle (1952-55), Tony Conigliaro (1964-67), Ken Griffey Jr. (1990-93) and Alex Rodriguez (1996-99). Trout has three hits against the Yankees this season, and each has been a solo homer. New York center fielder Brett Gardner — named AL Player of the Week on Monday — went 3-for-5 in the series opener and is 26-for-54 with four homers over his past 12 games. “I think he’s become a complete player,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters. “He’s not just a leadoff hitter who plays good defense. He’s a guy who drives in runs and does a lot of different things for your offense.”

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Ivan Nova (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Angels LH Andrew Heaney (0-0, 1.50)

Nova excelled against Philadelphia in his first start since undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery 14 months ago. He allowed three hits and two walks in 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Phillies and only struck out one, though his fastball was clocked as high as 95 mph. Nova is 4-2 with a 5.45 ERA in six career starts against the Angels.

Heaney is making his second start for the Angels and is filling the rotation spot of injured Jered Weaver. He received a no-decision against Houston in his Los Angeles debut Wednesday as he allowed one run and four hits in six innings. Heaney went 0-3 with a 5.83 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) for Miami last season and was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and then sent to the Angels in a span of five minutes during baseball’s winter meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees RF Carlos Beltran had two hits in the opener and is 12-for-33 over his last nine games.

2. Angels 1B Albert Pujols is homerless in his past six games and has slugged 12 in June — one shy of the franchise mark for homers in any month shared by Tim Salmon (June 1996) and Mo Vaughn (May 2000).

3. New York 3B Chase Headley was hitless in four at-bats Monday and is 2-for-20 over the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Yankees 3