Preview: Yankees at Angels

Any reported turmoil in the Los Angeles Angels’ clubhouse hasn’t affected the team on the field, where they’ve won four straight to move four games above .500. The Angels enter Wednesday aiming for a three-game sweep of the visiting New York Yankees, who have dropped three in a row.

The Angels began Tuesday with Fox Sports reporting on a rift between manager Mike Scioscia and general manager Jerry DiPoto, but Scioscia downplayed any friction and his team ended the day with a 2-1 victory over New York. First baseman Albert Pujols leads the American League with 24 home runs after closing June with his 13th of the month. New York has lost seven of its last 10 and could be without right fielder Carlos Beltran for Wednesday’s contest. Beltran left Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning with a ribcage injury but told reporters he thinks he’ll be able to avoid the disabled list.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (7-2, 4.81 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (4-6, 5.03)

Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan raved about Eovaldi on Friday after the Texas native held Houston to two runs over six innings for his second straight victory. “He probably has one of the better arms in baseball,” Ryan told the Houston Chronicle. “He knows how to pitch and has a good idea of what he’s trying to do.” The 25-year-old owns a 1-1 with 4.91 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

Shoemaker is seeking his first win of the season at Angel Stadium, where he’s 0-5 with a 4.82 ERA in seven starts. The 28-year-old bounced back from a rough outing against Oakland by yielding two runs over six innings Friday in a 3-1 loss to Seattle. Shoemaker, who is making his first career start against the Yankees, is 2-6 with a 5.16 ERA in his last 12 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles relievers Joe Smith and Huston Street have each pitched in four straight games and will likely be unavailable Wednesday.

2. New York OF Brett Gardner is 26-for-54 with four homers, 11 RBIs and 15 runs in his past 12 games.

3. The Angels optioned RHP Cam Bedrosian to Triple-A Salt Lake following Tuesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Angels 4