Preview: Yankees at Angels

By using a combination of power and pitching in the series opener, the New York Yankees inched a bit closer to a postseason spot. The storied franchise continues its quest Saturday as it visits the woeful Los Angeles Angels for the middle contest of their three-game set.

New York belted four home runs — including three in the fifth inning — and saw Masahiro Tanaka combine with three relievers on a six-hitter in Friday's 7-0 victory, which drew the club within five games of American League East rival Boston for the second wild card. Ronald Torreyes led a 15-hit attack with a 4-for-4 performance that included his first career homer while Jacoby Ellsbury and Gary Sanchez notched three hits apiece, with the latter improving to 11-for-18 with four homers and seven RBIs during his five-game hitting streak. Los Angeles, which occupies the basement in the AL West, has lost 13 of its last 15 contests. Yunel Escobar has been a bright spot for the Angels of late, entering the series with eight hits in nine at-bats over his previous two games, and hopes to be in the lineup Saturday as he exited the opener in the fourth inning after fouling a bunt off his face.

TV: 9:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WPIX (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Cessa (2-0, 5.30 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (4-10, 5.13)

After getting tagged for five runs and five hits over three innings in his last relief appearance Sunday, Cessa makes the first start of his major league career. The 24-year-old Mexican produced only two scoreless performances in eight games out of the bullpen and has served up a homer in five of those outings. Cessa posted a 6-3 record with one shutout, one save and a 3.03 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

Nolasco remains in search of his first win as an Angel as he fell to 0-2 in three starts since being acquired from Minnesota after allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against Seattle on Monday. The 33-year-old Californian is winless in six outings since defeating the Rangers in Texas on July 9 and has posted just one victory in his last 11 turns. Nolasco is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three career starts against New York, including a no-decision June 18 in which he allowed two runs and eight hits over seven innings while with the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees 3B Chase Headley (Achilles) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday after missing the series opener.

2. New York RHP Nathan Eovaldi underwent his second career Tommy John surgery, as well as a procedure to repair a right flexor tendon, on Friday and is expected to be sidelined up to 18 months.

3. Los Angeles 1B C.J. Cron, who has been sidelined since July 9 with a fractured left hand, likely will be activated from the disabled list before Saturday's game.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Yankees 4