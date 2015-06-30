Trout comes up big in Angels’ victory over Yankees

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The essence of Mike Trout was all rolled into one game Monday night, as the Los Angeles Angels center fielder did a little bit of everything that has made him what many consider to be the best player in the game.

Trout homered, stole a base and made a couple of highlight-reel catches to lead the Angels to a 4-1 win over the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium.

Angels starter C.J. Wilson (6-6) went six strong innings to get the win, giving up one run and five hits, then getting stellar support from the bullpen. Trevor Gott (seventh inning), Joe Smith (eighth) and Huston Street (ninth, 22nd save) finished off the Yankees over the final three frames.

It was Trout, though, who stole the show. He homered (No. 20) in the third inning off Yankees starter C.C. Sabathia (3-8), then thwarted potential big innings with running catches on drives hit by left fielder Chris Young in both the third and fifth innings. He made another running catch on third baseman Chase Headley’s drive to right-center in the sixth.

“Mike showed his talent in every phase tonight,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “You saw on the defensive side saving at least three runs, on the offensive side with the home run. He stole a base; Mike showed his tools tonight.”

In the third, the Yankees had runners on first and second with one out, and ran down Young’s drive to left-center, potentially saving two runs. But the most spectacular catch came in the fifth inning. The Angels held a 2-1 lead but the Yankees had center fielder Brett Gardner on second base after a one-out double.

Young hit a drive that appeared headed to the fence in left-center, but Trout ran it down and made a back-handed catch, reaching over his head to snag it.

“Well, I mean, he was really the difference in the game,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Trout. “You could talk about, he’s responsible for about four or five runs in this game, taking three away from us, maybe four and providing one himself. So he was the real difference in the game.”

Wilson, the beneficiary of Trout’s exploits, oozed with sarcasm when asked about Trout.

“Real shocker, right?” Wilson said. “Trout hits a homer, saves a couple runs with his defense. Whatever.”

Sabathia went 7 1/3 innings, giving up four runs and six hits to get the loss, as his struggles continued. He is winless in his past four starts and has just one win in his past eight starts.

The Angels scored three of their four runs against Sabathia with two out.

“Those two-out runs hurt you,” Girardi said. “And they hurt him tonight.”

Gardner had three hits, and designated hitter Alex Rodriguez drove in the Yankees’ only run with an RBI single in the third inning. Otherwise, Wilson and the bullpen kept the Yankees in check.

For Wilson, the game was a complete turnaround after giving up six runs to the Yankees in a loss at Yankee Stadium three weeks ago. But Girardi seemed to indicate the difference might have been the ballpark as much as Wilson himself.

“I think the defense behind (Wilson) was outstanding,” Girardi said. “Maybe in our ballpark, some of those balls are home runs. Headley might have had two, Chris Young might have had two. That’s probably the difference.”

The Angels took a 1-0 lead against Sabathia in the first inning.

Second baseman Johnny Giavotella led off with a single, and he was still on first base after strikeouts by right fielder Kole Calhoun and Trout. Designated hitter Albert Pujols, though, hit the first pitch thrown to him by Sabathia into right field for a double, scoring Giavotella.

The Yankees tied the game against Wilson in the third inning, with shortstop Didi Gregorius scoring on a two-out single by Rodriguez.

The Angels regained the lead in the bottom of the third when Trout ripped an 89 mph fastball over the fence in center for a two-out solo homer and 2-1 lead. It was Trout’s 20th homer of the season.

The Angels increased their lead to 3-1 in the fifth on yet another two-out, RBI hit -- their third of the game. Calhoun doubled into the right-field corner, scoring Giavotella from first.

First baseman C.J. Cron homered in the seventh for the Angels’ fourth run of the game.

NOTES: The Angels called up DH/1B C.J. Cron from Triple-A Salt Lake, one day after optioning 3B Kyle Kubitza to Salt Lake. It is Cron’s third stint with the big-league club this season. Since his last demotion June 14, Cron hit .315 (17-for-54) with four homers and 16 RBIs for the Bees. ... Yankees CF Brett Gardner was selected the American League Player of the Week after hitting .500 (13-for-26) with nine runs, two homers, four doubles, six RBIs, a .581 on-base percentage and an .885 slugging percentage. ... Entering Monday’s game, Angels RHP Trevor Gott was unscored upon in his first seven major league outings (seven innings) since being called up June 13. ... Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment this week with the hope of returning to the major league team this weekend.