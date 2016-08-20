Tanaka, Yankees blank Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The New York Yankees combined a strong pitching performance along with a rare display of power to win one of their most complete games of the season. It was the type of win that keeps team optimism high despite long odds of gaining a post-season berth.

Masahiro Tanaka allowed five hits over 7 2/3 innings and Ronald Torreyes had four hits including his first career home run as New York defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-0 at Angel Stadium.

New York (62-59) broke a two-game losing streak to move within five games of the Baltimore Orioles for the second AL wild card and has won all five games against Los Angeles this season. Jacoby Ellsbury, Didi Gregorius and Brian McCann hit solo home runs.

Tanaka (10-4) struck out nine and walked none, the third straight start in which he has struck out a minimum of eight batters without issuing a walk. He lowered his ERA to 3.24, throwing 100 pitches and not allowing an extra-base hit. He was masterful throughout, using all his pitches to suffocate the Angels offense.

"He had all his pitches going tonight," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "His fastball was strong and it set up his splitter. We got him some runs early and his control has been incredible."

Torreyes, a backup infielder, got the call when regular starting third baseman Chase Headley was rested because of a sore Achilles. The light-hitting Torreyes, hitting only .218 entering the game, stole the spotlight with his big night.

"I come to the ballpark every night and prepare as if I'm going to play," Torreyes said. "My teammates were very happy for me, especially after my home run. I haven't hit one since last year in the minors."

Los Angeles (51-71) lost for the 13th time in 15 games to remain in last place in the AL West. Jered Weaver (8-11) surrendered five runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings and has surrendered 30 HRs this season. Mike Trout went 2-for-4 with two singles.

"It was a rough night all the way around," Angels manager Mike Sciosica said. "Obviously Jered has issues with his location and they took advantage of it."

No one was more disappointed than Weaver as the Angels had shown signs of moving on from their poor play over the recent weeks in their previous series against Seattle, but this game resembled many of the Angels' losses this season.

"Nothing hurts worse than letting your teammates down," Weaver said. "I've been doing that on a pretty consistent basis."

Ellsbury led off the game with a home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead, hitting Weaver's third pitch of the game into the lower right field stands for his fifth homer and the team's first leadoff homer of the season. Ellsbury had not hit a homer since July 10 at Cleveland.

New York extended its lead to 2-0 in the third inning. Torreyes led off with a double and Ellsbury plated him with a line drive single to center field.

The Yankees took a commanding 5-0 lead in the fifth powered by solo homers from Torreyes, Gregorius and McCann. Torreyes picked on a 0-1 slider from Weaver while Gregorius and McCann hit their 16th and 17th homers, respectively, to drive Weaver from the game. It was the second time in his career Weaver had surrendered four homers in a game.

New York made it 7-0 in the sixth inning with a pair of runs against reliever Mike Morin. Torreyes' line single drove in Aaron Hicks and after an Ellsbury single, Gregorius lined a double to score Torreyes.

NOTES: OF Brett Gardner did not play due to a bruised ankle. He played in Wednesday's loss to Toronto after missing four games because of the injury, manager Joe Girardi said that Gardner will test the ankle before Saturday's game and make a decision on hit fitness. ... 3B Chase Headley sat out with a sore Achilles tendon. Headley said the medical staff diagnosed the injury as Achilles tendonitis. ... The Yankees are 13-3 in their last 15 games versus AL West opponents. ... Despite losing 12 of their last 14 games, the Angels have fared well at home, going 12-5 in the last 17 contests in Anaheim. ... With 94 runs scored this season, OF Mike Trout stands to become the second player all-time to log 100 runs five times prior to their age-25 season (Alex Rodriguez). ... Angels 3B Yunel Escobar's .320 batting average ranks second in the AL behind Houston's Jose Altuve (.365). Escobar's 140 hits are the most in a season by an Angels' 3B since Chone Figgins' 180 in 2009.