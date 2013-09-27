Preview: Yankees at Astros

The New York Yankees may have three games left to play, but the curtain closed on their season on Wednesday night when they were officially eliminated from playoff contention. New York still had one major piece of business on the docket - allowing the home fans to bid farewell to retiring all-world closer Mariano Rivera in an emotional goodbye on Thursday night. The Yankees will wrap up the season when they visit the Houston Astros for a three-game set on Friday.

New York last missed the postseason in 2008 and will be spectators for the playoffs for only the second time in the past 19 years. The Yankees have lost four straight and nine of 12 but that pales in comparison to the plight of the Astros, who are skidding to the finish line with 12 consecutive defeats and have already set a team record with 108 losses. It will mark New York’s first trip to Houston since sweeping three in June 2008.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees TBA vs. Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (4-4, 2.71)

Andy Pettitte, who is also retiring, was scheduled to start Friday’s game but the Yankees have pushed him back to Saturday. Among the possible candidates to get the ball Friday is David Phelps, who made 12 starts earlier this season before going on the disabled list with a right forearm strain. He has made only two relief appearances this month and would not be able to provide many innings.

Oberholtzer lost his third consecutive start last time out despite permitting two runs (zero earned) in six innings against Cleveland. He has not allowed a run in three of his last nine outings, including a complete-game four-hitter versus Seattle in his last win on Sept. 1. The Astros have not provided Oberholtzer with much support, scoring only six runs in his last four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees have scored four runs during their four-game skid while the Astros have put up 19 during their 0-12 drought.

2. A loss by Houston on Friday will set a franchise record for the longest losing streak.

3. New York is guaranteed of finished with its fewest wins in a non-strike season since going 76-86 in 1992.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Yankees 3