Preview: Yankees at Astros

Although the New York Yankees are on the road, Andy Pettitte will enjoy a homecoming Saturday when he makes his final start of his impressive career against the struggling Houston Astros. “It’s an opportunity for all my family and friends to be here (Saturday),” the 41-year-old Deer Park, Texas, native said. “... This is going to be really special for me. My career was perfect the way it worked out.”

Pettitte, who will tie Whitey Ford with his 438th start as a Yankee, was honored during the fifth inning of Friday’s game with a framed jersey from his 2004 season with the Astros. New York officially snapped a four-game losing skid several minutes later and handed Houston its franchise-worst 13th consecutive loss with a 3-2 decision. The Astros have mustered a paltry 21 runs during their pronounced losing streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: New York LH Andy Pettitte (10-11, 3.88 ERA) vs. Astros RH Paul Clemens (4-6, 5.69)

Pettitte made his final start at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, but fell to 0-2 in his last five outings despite yielding two runs on as many hits in seven innings in a 2-1 setback to San Francisco . Although his recent record indicates otherwise, the 41-year-old has pitched well - yielding just 11 runs in that stretch. Pettitte owns a 1-1 mark with a gaudy 6.94 ERA against the club with which he pitched from 2004-06.

Perhaps it’s fitting that Pettitte will someone named Clemens in his finale. However this man is not named Roger, is only 25 and has alternated strong showings with less-than-desirable ones since being recalled to the Astros. Clemens endured the latter scenario in his last outing, a four-run, eight-hit performance in a loss to Cleveland on Sept. 21.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York manager Joe Girardi revealed that RHP Mariano Rivera’s involvement in the series - whether as a closer or center fielder - will be the veteran’s call. “If he wants to do it, he can do it,” Girardi said of Rivera playing the field. “I‘m OK with it.”

2. Houston RF L.J. Hoes has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 contests.

3. Yankees 2B Robinson Cano held firm to his stance that he wouldn’t address his contract situation, despite swirling reports detailing that the new pact could be as large as 10 years and $305 million.

PREDICTION: Yankees 3, Astros 0