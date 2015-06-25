Preview: Yankees at Astros

Ace Dallas Keuchel attempts to rebound from his worst outing of the season when the Houston Astros kick off a four-game series against the visiting New York Yankees on Thursday night. The American League West-leading Astros have dropped four of six entering a pivotal seven-game homestand that features a three-game set against Central Division front-runner Kansas City.

The Yankees averted a sweep by routing Philadelphia 10-2 in Wednesday’s series finale, halting a three-game skid in which their pitching staff was pounded for 34 runs. New York’s offense has held up its end of the bargain, amassing 58 runs over its last seven games, but faces a tough matchup against Keuchel. The left-hander is unbeaten at Minute Maid Park this season, posting a 6-0 record and sparking 1.62 ERA. Houston could use a solid outing from Keuchel after it was forced to trot out seven relievers in Wednesday’s 13-inning, 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Angels.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Adam Warren (5-4, 3.62 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (8-3, 2.35)

Warren failed to get through six innings in his first six starts this season, but he has reached that number in all but one of his last seven outings. He is coming off a strong effort versus Detroit on Friday, going a season-high eight innings while allowing two runs and striking out seven. Warren won his only career start against the Astros in September 2013, blanking them on two hits over five frames.

Keuchel permitted only five hits over six innings in his last outing but three of them left the park in a 6-3 loss at Seattle. It marked the fifth time in six turns that Houston has scored three runs or fewer for Keuchel, who has made 25 straight starts of at least six innings - the longest active streak in the majors. He lost his only career start against the Yankees despite allowing three runs over eight innings last August.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 3B Luis Valbuena is 7-for-14 with three homers and five RBIs during a four-game hitting streak.

2. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez moved into 27th place on the all-time hits list (3,008) and is two shy of tying Wade Boggs.

3. Houston has agreed to terms with LSU shortstop Alex Bregman, this year’s No. 2 overall draft pick.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Astros 3