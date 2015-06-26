Preview: Yankees at Astros

Inconsistency from their rotation continues to plague the New York Yankees, who have received only 26 quality starts through the first 73 games of the season. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi looks to buck that trend and record back-to-back quality outings for the first time this season as visiting New York continues its four-game series against the Houston Astros.

The Yankees have dropped four of five after they were blanked 4-0 by Dallas Keuchel and Houston on Thursday in the opener of a seven-game road trip. New York’s offense piled up a staggering 58 runs during the previous seven games but went 4-3 in that span. Second baseman Jose Altuve entered the series mired in a 5-for-30 slump but broke out with three hits and three runs scored Thursday as the Astros opened a five-game lead atop the American League West. Houston has won eight of 10 at Minute Maid Park in June to improve to 24-14 on the season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 4.95 ERA) vs. Astros RH Vincent Velásquez (0-0, 4.15)

Eovaldi received a big boost from his offense to help his bounce back from a wretched performance, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings in a 14-3 rout of Detroit. The 25-year-old Eovaldi, who was born in Houston, was battered for eight runs and nine hits over two-thirds of an inning in a 12-2 drubbing at Miami in his previous turn. It marked the third straight road start in which Eovaldi failed to get through five innings.

Velásquez remains in search of his first decision as he prepares to make his fourth major-league start. Since tossing five scoreless innings of three-hit ball at the Chicago White Sox in his career debut, Velásquez had taken a step back in his last two outings. He was knocked around for five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings versus Colorado on June 16 and lasted only 3 1/3 innings last time out, exiting after 93 pitches.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Chris Young had two of his team’s six hits Thursday and is 40-for-101 in his career at Minute Maid Park.

2. Astros LF Evan Gattis has a pair of doubles and four RBIs during a three-game hitting streak.

3. Yankees RF Carlos Beltran has multiple hits in four of his last five games.

