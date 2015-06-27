Preview: Yankees at Astros

Masahiro Tanaka attempts to bounce back from his worst start of the season when the New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon for the third contest of their four-game set. Houston native Chris Young continued his scorching success in his hometown by swatting a three-run homer Friday as the Yankees evened the series at one win apiece with a 3-2 victory.

Young is 5-for-8 in the series to boost his career average at Minute Maid Park to .409 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 25 games. Tanaka will be making his fifth start since spending nearly six weeks on the disabled list due to a forearm strain. The native of Japan did not allow more than five hits in any of his first six outings this season but has been touched for a combined 19 in losing his last two turns. The Astros are 3-5 since a five-game winning streak, scoring three runs or fewer in each of the five defeats.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, YES (New York), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (4-3, 3.17 ERA) vs. Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (2-1, 2.81)

Tanaka was treated rudely by Detroit in his last outing, serving up three homers for the first time while allowing seven runs on a career high-tying 10 hits over five innings. He had worked at least seven frames in each of his three previous turns since coming off the disabled list, going 2-1 while permitting a total of four runs. Tanaka has been outstanding on the road with a 2-1 mark and 1.32 ERA in four starts.

Oberholtzer struggled with his control last time out but stretched his unbeaten streak to three starts, overcoming four walks to allow two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision versus the Los Angeles Angels. He won his previous two outings, including a turn in which he scattered three hits over eight scoreless frames versus Seattle on June 12. Oberholtzer never has beaten New York, going 0-2 with a 4.96 ERA in three career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Young is 16-for-34 with two homers, eight RBIs and eight runs scored during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve has hit safely in five straight contests while DH Evan Gattis has recorded five RBIs during his four-game hitting streak.

3. New York is 39-0 when leading after eight innings.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Astros 2