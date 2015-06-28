Preview: Yankees at Astros

The Houston Astros are trying to salvage a split of their four-game series, but they’ll have to find a way to contain a pair of red-hot hitters for the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday. The Yankees rebounded from a 4-0 loss in the series opener to win the next two games, prevailing 9-6 on Saturday after blowing an early six-run lead.

Chris Young’s return to his hometown has been a smashing success - he is 6-for-11 with two homers and five RBIs in the series to boost his career numbers at Minute Maid Park to .407 with 10 blasts and 35 RBIs in 26 games. Leadoff hitter Brett Gardner also is on a tear, batting .500 with four homers, 10 RBIs and 15 runs scored in his last nine games. Rookie Carlos Correa, the 2012 first overall pick who made his major-league debut on June 8, has recorded four three-hit performances in his last 13 contests for the Astros. A pair of eight-game winners square off Sunday as Houston’s Collin McHugh matches up with New York’s Michael Pineda.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, YES (New York), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (8-4, 4.25 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (8-3, 4.80)

Pineda lasted only 3 1/3 innings in his last start versus Philadelphia as he was shelled for eight runs and 11 hits - both season highs - while failing to strike out a batter for the first time this year. It marked the fourth time in his last seven turns - all losses - that he has permitted at least five runs. The 26-year-old Dominican has surrendered nine homers on the season, six of which have come in his last six outings.

McHugh is coming off his longest outing of the season, winning his second straight start by yielding two runs over eight innings at the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. However, it marked the fourth time in his last seven turns that he has been reached for nine hits, a span during which he’s also given up eight home runs. The 28-year-old McHugh is 4-2 in six starts at home despite a bloated 6.82 ERA and .301 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Young is riding a career-best 10-game hitting streak.

2. Astros 1B Chris Carter homered and doubled Saturday to halt a 1-for-23 slide.

3. Yankees C Brian McCann belted a grand slam Saturday, his third homer in five games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Astros 3