Preview: Yankees at Astros

Although they have been playing like the best team in baseball for some time, the Houston Astros may be on the verge of getting better. Top prospect Alex Bregman is expected to be in the lineup Monday for his major-league debut as the surging Astros put their four-game winning streak on the line against the visiting New York Yankees.

Since opening the season 17-28, Houston (54-44) has gone a major league-best 37-16 to move within 2 1/2 games of first-place Texas in the American League West after trailing the Rangers by as many as 11 just over a month ago. The Astros believe Bregman, who has hit .306 with 20 homers and 61 RBIs across two stops in the minors this season, can help them sustain that success while getting starts at shortstop, third base and possibly even left field. The Yankees may be leaning toward becoming sellers at the trade deadline with reports swirling they are on the verge of dealing closer Aroldis Chapman, but they are coming off a 6-4 homestand that included series wins over AL East-leading Baltimore and National League West-leading San Francisco. New York tied its high-water mark by climbing two games over .500 (50-48) for the third time in five games with Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Giants.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (4-9, 5.25 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (6-9, 4.70)

Pineda turned in one of his finest outings in pinstripes in Wednesday's win over Baltimore, holding the Orioles to five hits and two walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings. The victory was the 27-year-old's first since June 7 and a much-needed effort after surrendering five runs in each of his previous two turns this month. Pineda gave up six runs - including three homers - over five frames in his season debut versus the Astros on April 6, but the Yankees scored 16 that day to help him record his first win in four career starts against Houston.

Keuchel remained unbeaten over his last six starts on Tuesday but settled for his third no-decision over that time despite allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings at Oakland. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is 3-0 with a 2.47 ERA since his last setback after going 3-9 with a 5.54 ERA over his first 14 outings. Keuchel defeated the Yankees on Opening Day and has been brilliant in four career starts against them, going 3-1 with a 1.45 ERA while striking out 31 over as many innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros have won 21 of their last 27 at home and 22 of 30 overall.

2. New York 2B Starlin Castro went 7-for-12 with two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs against Houston when the teams met in the opening series of the season.

3. Houston 2B Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 on Sunday, giving him 482 career hits at Minute Maid Park and moving him past Carlos Lee (481) for third place in the history of the stadium.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Yankees 4