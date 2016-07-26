Preview: Yankees at Astros

Hours after making a bold move by trading flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs, the New York Yankees moved three games over .500 for the first time this season. The Yankees have won seven of their last nine games as they continue their three-game set at the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

"This isn't a white flag," New York general manager Brian Cashman said of the decision to trade Chapman, who will become a free agent after the season. Andrew Miller reclaimed the closer's role and earned his eighth save after backup catcher Austin Romine delivered a tiebreaking RBI double in the eight inning as the Yankees squeezed out a 2-1 victory. George Springer homered to lead off the first inning for the Astros, who were held scoreless the rest of the way to snap a four-game winning streak. Houston first baseman Luis Valbuena collected three hits Monday and is 5-for-12 during a three-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (5-8, 4.04 ERA) vs. Astros RH Doug Fister (10-6, 3.42)

Sabathia's winless drought reached six starts when he was reached for four runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings in a loss to Baltimore on Thursday. Since a three-start stretch in which he allowed only one run in 18 innings, Sabathia has permitted at least four runs in six consecutive turns, going 0-4 in that stretch. Sabathia has given up five homers during the winless spell after yielding only two in his first 11 starts.

Fister is coming off perhaps his best effort of the season, blanking Oakland on four hits over seven innings to win his second straight start after losing his previous three turns. Fister is giving the Astros a chance in every game, surrendering three earned runs or fewer in 16 of his 19 starts. Fister, who has split six decisions at home, is 2-2 with a 5.22 ERA and .311 batting average against in five starts versus the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York is 17-9 in one-run games this season, the second-best mark in the majors.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve has hit safely in all 10 games since the All-Star break.

3. The Yankees recalled RHP Luis Severino from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Yankees 4