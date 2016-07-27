Preview: Yankees at Astros

Pitching has fueled the current hot streak of the New York Yankees, who will send ace Masahiro Tanaka to the mound on Wednesday for the finale of a three-game series against the host Houston Astros. New York will be bidding for a sweep as it seeks its fourth consecutive victory.

The Yankees have won eight of their last 10 contests, permitting a total of 17 runs in that span to move a season-high four games over .500. The bottom of New York's lineup has come up big in the first two games of the series, with the Nos. 6-9 hitters combining for 10 hits and eight RBIs. The Astros had won 22 of 30 entering the series but will be looking to avoid dropping three in a row for the first time since a four-game skid from May 19-22. Houston had scored four runs in the first two games, all coming via solo home runs.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (7-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (5-4, 3.33 ERA)

Tanaka settled for a no-decision despite delivering a stellar effort against San Francisco last time out, blanking the Giants on four hits over six innings. He also worked six frames in his previous turn, beating Boston by giving up one run and only three hits. Tanaka faced the Astros on Opening Day and did not factor in the decision with 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball.

McCullers is coming off a dominant outing, matching his season high with 10 strikeouts (including three of Mike Trout) while giving up one run and four hits in eight innings to beat the Los Angeles Angels. The only blemish was his ongoing control issues - McCullers has walked at least four batters in three straight starts. He is 4-2 with a 2.37 ERA in eight home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 1B Marwin Gonzalez became the first member of the Astros to homer from both sides of plate in the same game since Lance Berkman (2006).

2. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 3-for-5 on Tuesday after collecting four hits in his previous 27 at-bats.

3. Astros 3B Luis Valbuena is listed as day-to-day after suffering a right hamstring strain.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Astros 2