Astros 6, Yankees 2: Scott Feldman threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings and host Houston jumped all over New York starter CC Sabathia before hanging on to take the season opener for both teams.

Feldman (1-0) allowed two singles, two walks and hit two batters while striking out three in his Astros debut. Jesus Guzman and L.J. Hoes both homered and Jose Altuve recorded a pair of RBI singles for Houston, which defeated the Yankees for the first time in seven all-time meetings at home.

Sabathia (0-1) was charged with six runs - all in the first two innings - and eight hits while striking out six in six frames. Brian McCann and Mark Teixeira had RBI singles in the eighth and Derek Jeter began his franchise-record 20th and final season with New York by recording a base hit and scoring a run.

Dexter Fowler set the tone with a leadoff double to Tal’s Hill in center field in the bottom of the first and scored one out later on Altuve’s base hit through a drawn-in infield. Altuve scored later in the frame on a grounder to first and Guzman followed with a two-run homer in his first at-bat as an Astro to cap the four-run rally.

Hoes cranked a home run to left on Sabathia’s third pitch of the second and Atulve again drove in Fowler to make it 6-0 after two innings. Jacoby Ellsbury walked and Jeter singled to begin the eighth and McCann and Teixeira drove them in before Alfonso Soriano grounded into an inning-ending double play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jeter pulled within two hits of tying Paul Molitor for eighth place on the career list. ... Sabathia is 1-3 with a 6.12 ERA in 11 career Opening Day starts. ... Houston improved to 3-13 all-time vs. New York.