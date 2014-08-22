(Updated: UPDATES standings 2ND graph)

Yankees 3, Astros 0: Brandon McCarthy allowed four hits in his fourth career shutout as host New York avoided a three-game series sweep.

McCarthy (8-12) struck out eight and did not walk a batter in his first shutout since May 18, 2013 at Miami as the Yankees won for only the third time in 10 games. Chase Headley had a two-run double while Mark Teixeira added a pair of hits and scored for New York, which moved within four games of Detroit for the American League’s second wild card.

Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel (10-9) also went the distance, giving up three runs on seven hits in the 2-hour, 7-minute affair - the fastest game played at the new Yankee Stadium. Dexter Fowler doubled for the Astros, who fell to 4-3 on its road trip.

The Yankees jumped on Keuchel with three straight hits to open the second, getting a single from Teixeira and double by Martin Prado before Headley delivered an opposite-field double down the right-field line to plate both runners. Headley moved to third on a groundout and scored on Ichiro Suzuki’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Houston mounted a threat in the fourth when Fowler doubled to put runners at second and third, but Marc Krauss lined a shot off the leg of McCarthy, who recovered to throw him out at first. The Astros also had runners at second and third with one out in the seventh, but McCarthy fanned Jon Singleton and retired Carlos Corporan on a fly ball to left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter singled in the sixth inning to give him 4,885 total bases, moving him past Ted Williams into 21st place on the all-time list. ... Fowler extended his hitting streak to six games for the Astros. ... RHP Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled to throw batting practice Saturday for New York, which continues its six-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. Houston wraps up its 10-game road trip with three games in Cleveland.