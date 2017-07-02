HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa had four hits, Yuli Gurriel chipped in with his second consecutive three-hit game and a weary bullpen worked wonders in the Houston Astros' 8-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Correa had two doubles, one with two outs in the fourth inning that plated two runs, and Gurriel fell a triple shy of the cycle as the Astros (56-27) won the rubber match of the three-game series.

Gurriel scored three runs and hit his 10th homer of the season in the seventh, which was his second round-tripper of the series.

Astros starter Mike Fiers labored with his control and efficiency, needing 105 pitches to complete four scoreless innings. Fiers allowed two hits and posted seven strikeouts but issued four walks and put the onus on the bullpen to limit the Yankees (43-37) in the final five innings.

The relievers obliged.

Right-handers Chris Devenski (5-3) and Michael Feliz combined to work three perfect innings with five strikeouts. Right-hander James Hoyt surrendered hits to Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez in the eighth, snapping a string of 15 consecutive batters retired.

The Yankees averted the shutout, which would have been their first this season, when Chris Carter followed a leadoff double by Chase Headley with an RBI single off Astros left-hander Ashur Tolliver in the ninth.

In the second inning, Houston's Marwin Gonzalez broke the scoreless tie with a two-run homer, his career-high 14th, off Yankees starter Luis Severino (5-4). Correa upped the lead to 5-0 with his double in the fourth before adding an RBI single in the sixth that scored George Springer to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Astros completed the season series against the Yankees by winning five of seven games.

NOTES: Yankees RHP Adam Warren threw a simulated game on Sunday and is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday when the Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays. Warren landed on the DL on June 16 with right shoulder inflammation. ... The Astros recalled LHP Ashur Tolliver from Triple-A Fresno for the purpose of having an additional arm for their exhausted bullpen. Houston had nine relievers listed on their roster. ... Yankees LHP CC Sabathia will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday and will start against the Toronto Blue Jays. Sabathia has been sidelined since June 15 with a left hamstring strain. ... Astros SS Carlos Correa declined an invitation to participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star week. Correa entered Sunday leading major league shortstops with 17 home runs.