Yankees hold on for 9-6 win over Astros

HOUSTON -- After thriving on some early fireworks lit by Houston left-hander Brett Oberholtzer, the New York Yankees set off the final explosives after the Astros rallied and appeared poised for a remarkable comeback win.

Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira delivered a two-run double in the eighth inning and third baseman Chase Headley added an insurance solo home run in the ninth as New York recovered from blowing a six-run lead in a 9-6 victory on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros (43-34) were left smarting after a replay review upheld a safe call at second base that enabled Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner to remain in scoring position after Astros second baseman Jose Altuve appeared to make a clean catch on a force play.

Teixeira followed two batters later with his double off Astros right-hander Pat Neshek (3-1), scoring Gardner and Yankees left fielder Chris Young for an 8-6 lead.

”It was kind of a weird play,“ said Gardner, who finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk and three runs. ”My feet got tangled up in his shoelace and he was jumping, so it pulled my foot way up in the air. I wasn’t sure if I was safe or out, to be honest.

“It’s frustrating to lose that lead, but we came back and got some big hits when it mattered and it was a really, really big win for us.”

Headley’s eighth homer of the season came against Astros left-hander Tony Sipp and staked Yankees closer Dellin Betances a three-run lead that he preserved for his sixth save.

The Yankees (41-34) guaranteed a split of the four-game series thanks in large part to their exceptional bullpen, with Bryan Mitchell, Chasen Shreve (5-1), Justin Wilson and Betances combining for seven strikeouts in four scoreless innings.

Things unraveled for Oberholtzer in the first inning, with Gardner, Young and designated hitter Alex Rodriguez reaching in succession before Oberholtzer got his first out in the inning. Yankees catcher Brian McCann later drilled a 1-0 changeup into the upper deck in right field for a grand slam and a 4-0 lead.

Oberholtzer came undone in the second, allowing another Gardner double and a two-run homer by Young, his 10th home run of the season, for a 6-0 Yankees lead.

Oberholtzer then threw inside with intent at Rodriguez and was immediately ejected by plate umpire Rob Drake.

“I‘m really disappointed that that happened at the beginning of the game,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “I’d like to go on the record and say that’s not the way we operate around here. We’re disappointed.”

Oberholtzer, who was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after the game, said, “The situation escalated because it was A-Rod and because Young hit a home run previously on a changeup away, but a lot of these guys’ approach is to stand close on the plate and hack.”

Houston began clawing back against Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka in the second, with right fielder Domingo Santana and first baseman Chris Carter producing back-to-back doubles and center fielder George Springer snapping an 0-for-17 skid with an RBI single that scored Carter and cut the deficit to 6-2.

After Carter added a solo homer in the fourth, the Astros shelled Tanaka in the fifth, with shortstop Carlos Correa and Altuve smoking back-to-back homers that pulled the Astros even. Correa plated Springer with his fifth homer, an opposite-field shot to right, before Altuve added his sixth homer of the season to left.

Tanaka allowed three home runs in a start for the second time in as many appearances, surrendering six runs, seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

“It was a tough game,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “I kept on missing my spots. I wasn’t able to do what I wanted to do. That’s part of the reason why I wasn’t able to get into a good rhythm.”

NOTES: Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury participated in running drills before the game on Saturday and will do so again on Sunday as he takes aim on reinstatement from the 15-day disabled list. Ellsbury was placed on the DL on May 20 because of a right knee sprain. If Ellsbury experiences no complications, he could depart for a rehab assignment next week. ... Astros CF Colby Rasmus was a late scratch because of a skin infection. George Springer moved from right field to replace Rasmus, while OF Domingo Santana was added to the lineup and manned right. ... Yankees LF Chris Young made his ninth start of the season hitting second in the batting order, partially due to his success against left-handers and also because he entered the game riding a nine-game hitting streak. Young opened Saturday batting .379/.438/.682 against southpaws this season and .471/.486/.735 during his hitting streak.